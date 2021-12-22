Disney+ Hotstar tests new mobile-only plans in India

In a bid to attract more subscribers, Netflix recently reduced the pricing of all its plans in India. You can now get Netflix’s entry-level Basic plan for ₹199 per month (previously ₹499), while its mobile-only plan will set you back ₹149 per month (previously ₹199). To keep up with the competition, Disney+ Hotstar is now following suit and has reportedly started testing new mobile-only plans in the region.

According to recent reports from OnlyTech and TelecomTalk (via Gadgets360), Disney+ Hotstar has started testing two new mobile-only plans with a limited number of users in India. The entry-level mobile-only plan is priced at ₹99, but it’s currently available at a discounted price of ₹49. It is an ad-supported plan that gives you access to the complete Disney+ Hotstar library on one device with HD (720p) streaming support and stereo audio quality. The plan is reportedly available for select Android users and it’s limited to users who pay using a card, Paytm, PhonePe, or UPI.

The other mobile-only plan is priced at ₹299, but it’s currently available at a discounted price of ₹199. The plan gives you access to the Disney+ Hotstar library for six months, and it has the same limitations as the other mobile-only plan. At the moment, Disney+ Hotstar has shared no official information about these new mobile-only plans. But we expect the streaming service to share more information ahead of the wider rollout.

It’s worth noting that Disney+ Hotstar’s new mobile-only plans not only undercut similar offerings from Netflix but also offer higher resolution streaming support. As mentioned earlier, Disney+ Hotstar’s new ₹99 plan offers 720p streaming support, while Netflix only offers 480p streaming support on its ₹149 mobile-only plan. On the downside, Disney+ Hotstar’s new mobile-only plans are ad-supported, while Netflix doesn’t show ads on its mobile-only plans.

Do you think Disney+ Hotstar’s new mobile-only plans will help the service attract more subscribers in India? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.