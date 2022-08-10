Disney Plus is getting a price increase, ad-supported tier coming soon

Disney has announced plans to increase its Disney Plus subscription service from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. The increase results from an operating loss amounting to $1.1 billion for Q3 2022. While this might sound alarming, Disney has previously stated that the service will continue to operate at a loss until 2024. Despite its loss, the service added 14.4 million subscribers, giving it 152.1 million total subscribers. This comes at a time when rival Netflix had recently announced a loss in subscribers for the first time in its history.

Although a relative newcomer, Disney Plus offers a wide range of content propped up by four incredible pillars: Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. The service first debuted in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands in November 2019. Since then, it has been brought to more regions, and the content has been vastly expanded. With its affordable pricing of $7.99 a month, the service offered a lot when compared to its competitors.

Those thinking about jumping ship may want to know that Disney Plus will offer a new ad-supported tier later in the year. The new ad-supported subscription service will be priced at $7.99 a month. While it might not be a great option, at least there is something for those that want to still watch the content on Disney Plus. Currently, competitors like Netflix and HBO Max charge more for their standard tier of service. But, both are also preparing ad-supported versions of their service.

Along with the Disney Plus price increase, the company’s other properties will also get a price adjustment. Hulu will see an increase, with its ad-supported tier going from $6.99 to $7.99. Its ad-free offering will go from $12.99 to $14.99 a month. Lastly, ESPN Plus will also get a price increase going from $6.99 to $9.99 a month. The new monthly pricing for Disney Plus and Hulu will start on December 8, 2022, and pricing changes for ESPN Plus will start on August 23, 2022.

