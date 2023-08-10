Key Takeaways Disney Plus Premium subscription will increase to $13.99 with no ads, while Hulu's ad-free plan will be $17.99 per month, starting October 2023 in the US.

Disney recently made tons of big announcements regarding its streaming services. The announcements include increased pricing for its Premium plans, a new bundle subscription, and broader availability of its ad-supported subscription tier.

First off, the price of the Disney Plus Premium subscription with no ads will be increased to $13.99 for people in the US — that's a straight increase of $3 from the previous price point of $10.99. Hulu — which is also owned by Disney — will also see its ad-free plan increase by $3, taking the new pricing to $17.99 per month. The Hulu + Live TV subscription plans will witness a price hike of $7. The increased price of subscription plans will come into effect from October 2023 for users in the US.

Disney Plus' ad-supported plans will continue to carry the same price tag as before. Unlike at launch, the ad-supported tier is now available on Roku devices. Apart from Roku, you can also enjoy its content using any of our best media streaming devices.

The company's recent announcement also put an end to months of waiting for the ad-supported plan to launch outside the US. It announced that the subscription plans with ads will expand to new markets, including Europe and Canada, beginning November 1. Users in Canada and select EMEA markets will get to choose between two additional subscription plans: Standard and Standard with Ads. The ad-supported plans cost £4.99/€5.99 a month in EMEA and $7.99 monthly in Canada.

Disney Plus has something new for its US customers, too. Starting September 6, US customers will be able to subscribe to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan that costs $19.99 a month. The bundle subscription plan, which the company officially calls Duo Premium, will include ad-free content from Disney+ Premium and Hulu. On top of it, Disney Plus will continue to offer Duo Basic, Trio Premium, and Trio Basic as bundle subscriptions, with no changes in their pricing for now.