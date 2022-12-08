Disney Plus now has a new ad-supported tier, but surprisingly, it won't work on some devices. We have the details and some solutions that might help.

Starting today, Disney Plus is a bit more expensive, coming in at $10.99 per month, which is a $3 increase from its previous pricing. In addition to its price increase, Disney also debuted its new ad-supported tier, coming in at $7.99 per month. While this is definitely a good deal if you're on a budget, you'll want to be careful, as the new plan won't support a couple of devices currently on the market.

Per Disney's support page, the Disney Plus Basic plan that features ads will not be supported on Roku devices. That means no matter what Roku device you currently have, whether it's the basic or most expensive model, you will not be able to use it to stream the ad-supported tier. Furthermore, if you're a Microsoft Windows user, the desktop app will also not be supported. These device limitations might come as a bit of a shock, especially considering that Roku devices are quite popular, and it's definitely quite unfortunate.

Sadly, Disney does not have great solutions to this problem, only recommending users that are affected to switch to the higher tier subscription plan, that means its Premium plan or the Disney bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, both of which, cost more. The other solution laid out on its support page suggests users watch on a device that supports the new plan. Of course, we can offer some suggestions, as we have hand-picked some of the best media streaming devices available on the market right now.

But, if you don't want to purchase a new device, you can always watch it on a compatible iPhone, Android device, a wide variety of smart TVs, and even some gaming consoles. Just make sure you check to make sure your device is supported before you change your plan or subscribe as a new user. But, if you're looking to jump ship, and you aren't in need of the exclusive shows Disney Plus has to offer, you can always move to another streaming service, and luckily, there are a wide variety of options available.

Source: Disney