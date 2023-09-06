Disney+ Subscription Card Disney+ for $1.99 per month for three months This great deal will knock 75% off the normal subscription price, giving you access to all the best content from Disney including shows from Marvel, Star Wars, animated classics like The Simpsons, and nature shows from National Geographic. See at Disney

Over the past year, we've seen subscription services raise their prices. Luckily, some of the providers now offer ad-supported tiers, which can make paying for these services more affordable. While it's rare to find a deal on some of the best streaming services out there right now, we've managed to find this deal that knocks 75% off the price of Disney+ for three months.

That means for three months, you'll only be paying $1.99 per month to access the service's Disney+ Basic plan, giving you the ability to enjoy all the great shows from the brand. While you might think of Disney as just having classic like its beloved animated films, the company's streaming service actually hosts a wide variety of options like movies from Marvel and Star Wars. Furthermore, the company has made great strides to extend its Marvel and Star Wars properties with original shows.

While some of these have been met with mixed responses, for the most part, you're getting a large quality library of content that should keep you content for quite some time. The brand even throws in access to the entire Simpsons library and also has original content from National Geographic like shows and movies. So if you've been thinking about trying a streaming service and were hesitant because of the pricing, give Disney+ a shot.

It has a wide variety of content and the promotional pricing is absolutely fantastic. Just remember once the three months is over, the subscription plan will rise to its normal rate that comes in at $7 per month, which is still a pretty good deal.