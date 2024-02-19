If you've ever tried to pair a PC, laptop, or gaming console with a TV screen, you must have heard of HDMI. Over the last two decades, HDMI has cemented its standing as the widespread display interface. However, DisplayPort continues to provide solid competition for HDMI, with many performance users and PC enthusiasts choosing the former over HDMI.

Since both interfaces can connect external displays to your PC, you might have a hard time choosing between them if you're new to the computing space. However, there are plenty of differences that set them apart. In this article, we’ll pit DisplayPort against HDMI to help you pick the better display interface for all your needs.

Related Best DisplayPort cables in 2024 If you need a new DisplayPort cable, we've found all the best cables at the lowest prices.

Related Best HDMI cables in 2023 Looking for a new HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1 cable for TV, console, or speaker? We have selected the best HDMI cables you can buy right now.

DisplayPort dates back to 2006, when the first version of the interface was approved by VESA. Over the next decade, it went through four major revisions (six if you count 1.1a and 1.2a as separate versions). By 2019, DisplayPort 2.0 had started making the rounds. On January 8, 2024, VESA unveiled DisplayPort 2.1a, the latest version of the display interface that increased the data throughput of two-meter cables to 54GB/s.

Meanwhile, HDMI was released at the end of 2002, so it’s a lot older than DisplayPort. Like its rival, HDMI went through many revisions in the following decade, with version 2.0 debuting in 2013. As of writing, the current version of HDMI is 2.1b, which was a minor update released on August 10, 2023.

Related Everything you need to know about HDMI standards and connectors HDMI or High Definition Multimedia Interface is one of the most commonly used audio/video interfaces. Read on to know more about it.

DisplayPort vs HDMI: Physical characteristics and types

Close

One of the biggest differences between DisplayPort and HDMI is the number of pins on the ports. DisplayPort comes in two shapes: a standard version used by most GPUs and a mini variant introduced by Apple in 2008. The normal rectangular DisplayPort connector is still in use, while Mini DisplayPort was primarily used by Mac laptops before it was replaced by the USB Type-C interface. Both DisplayPort connectors have the same 20-pin layout.

Close

HDMI has five types of connectors, and not all of them possess the same pinouts. The HDMI Type A connector is the most common variant that comes with a 19-pin structure. In contrast, Type B or Extended HDMI bears 29 pins, though it’s rarely used by displays or GPUs. There are also the Mini HDMI (Type C) and Micro HDMI (Type D) connections that condense the 19-pin design of the standard HDMI socket into a small size. Mini HDMI sockets are used in tablets, laptops, and portable monitors, while the smaller Micro HDMI connections are relegated to tiny devices like the Raspberry Pi. Finally, some vehicles support HDMI Type E connectors, which feature a locking tab to prevent the cable from accidentally getting dislodged.

The standard DisplayPort connector bears a locking mechanism, and you’ll need to press down on the latch to disconnect the cable from your monitor/GPU. On the other hand, most HDMI interfaces besides Type E connectors don’t possess a latching mechanism or lock.

Max resolution, frequency, and bandwidth

Winner: DisplayPort

When comparing the newer versions of both interfaces, DisplayPort 2.1 beats HDMI 2.1 in sheer performance. Thanks to the aptly named Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) 20 transmission mode, DisplayPort 2.1 has a max bandwidth of 80GBps while its rival’s bandwidth tops at 48GBps. Resolution-wise, the latest revision of DisplayPort supports up to 16K at 60Hz. In comparison, HDMI 2.1 can only manage 8K 60Hz. The disparity between the two is even bigger when we contrast their maximum refresh rate at 1080p: While HDMI 2.1 supports 240Hz, DisplayPort 2.1 can potentially hit a refresh rate of 900Hz!

Compatibility

Winner: HDMI

HDMI is considered as the industry standard for display interfaces on consumer devices, with most TVs and monitors possessing more HDMI ports than DisplayPort connections. Heck, even newer consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S don’t ship with DisplayPort connections and instead rely on HDMI for transmitting signals to a monitor.

DisplayPort 2.1, on the other hand, remains extremely underutilized, and only AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs and a select number of monitors are compatible with the next-gen interface. Thanks to the sheer number of devices that forgo DisplayPort connections in favor of HDMI ports, HDMI wins this round.

Adaptive sync technology and HDR support

Tie

If you’re bothered by constant screen tearing and stutters while gaming, then you’d want to consider using adaptive sync tech like Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s Freesync. Monitors compatible with these technologies can dynamically modify their refresh rates with the in-game FPS, thus preventing visual artifacts with minimal performance impact.

While Freesync works well on most versions of HDMI and DisplayPort, its Nvidia counterpart makes things rather messy. For the longest time, you had to use a DisplayPort cable if you wanted to play games with G-Sync enabled. But in January 2017, HDMI 2.1 added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, which allowed users to enable G-Sync functionality over HDMI.

In a similar vein, HDMI used to be the only way to enjoy the superior colors and contrast of HDR. However, VESA leveled the playing field by adding HDR capabilities to DisplayPort 1.4 in 2016.

Related Best HDR monitors in 2024 Want to make the most out of your movies and games? An HDR monitor will help a lot, and these are the best ones out there.

ARC and eARC

Winner: HDMI

Although both display connections are capable of transmitting audio signals to an external screen, only HDMI supports the Audio Return Channel (ARC). As its name suggests, ARC is a facility that allows the HDMI interface to send sounds from a display monitor/television to an audio playback device, thus removing the need for additional audio cables. HDMI 2.1 also supports Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), an improved version of ARC that can transmit audio at a much faster rate due to its high bandwidth.

Daisy-chaining

Winner: DisplayPort

Multiple monitor setups are amazing for workflows that demand more screen real estate. But if you use multiple cables to pair all your displays to your PC, you’ll soon run out of ports. Not to mention, you’ll end up with a messy desk overflowing with cables and wires.

Daisy-chaining is one way to pair multiple monitors with your system using a single display connection. Unlike HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 and newer versions support Multi-Stream Transport (MST), a technology that can split the video signals from your GPU to drive several monitors simultaneously. Pair the multiple DisplayPort connections available on modern GPUs with the higher bandwidth of the new DisplayPort 2.1 interface, and you can daisy-chain all your monitors at high resolutions and refresh rates.

Ethernet support

Winner: HDMI

You might be inclined to believe that HDMI can only carry display and audio signals, but it can even provide access to the Internet thanks to the HDMI Ethernet Channel (HEC). First introduced in HDMI 1.4, HEC allows compatible devices to exchange data and files over the network without requiring them to be connected via Ethernet cables.

The only caveat is that, since this technology never caught on in the consumer space, you'll have a hard time finding HEC-compatible devices. Nevertheless, HEC is a pretty neat feature that’s exclusive to HDMI.

DisplayPort vs HDMI: Which one is better

The choice between DisplayPort and HDMI depends on your specific needs and, more importantly, the HDMI/DisplayPort version supported by your devices. If you want to game at jaw-dropping resolutions with buttery smooth refresh rates, you should go for DisplayPort 2.1 (assuming you can find compatible GPUs and monitors).

Alternatively, you should consider HDMI 2.1 if you plan to use the eARC facility to set up a home theater system featuring audiophile-grade speakers. But for average users who just want to pair their PCs with external displays, DisplayPort and HDMI can be used interchangeably without any noticeable difference.