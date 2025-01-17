I write for a living, so I spend 6–8 hours every day staring at my screen while typing away. Oftentimes, this number gets stretched primarily due to endless distractions thrown at me by the internet. I end up doom-scrolling on Twitter (still not calling it X) or firing up a random YouTube video which takes up hours of my time. As a result, what can be done in four hours ends up taking six or more. This is a serious problem in the long run since it leads to procrastination, low productivity, and waste of time. Thankfully, there exists a solution to this problem in the form of distraction-free writing-focused apps.

Ever since I switched to an app that focuses solely on writing, I've saved a considerable amount of time on a daily basis. Of course, it's not that I've entirely stopped cheating from time to time by hitting Command+Tab and switching to my browser, but it has definitely reduced the frequency with which I do it. So, if you too want to up your productivity while you type, here are some of the best distraction-free writing apps I've discovered in the past couple of weeks. Every app has its own set of pros and cons along with some exclusive features. You can pick the one that best suits your use case.

Related 5 Markdown-based writing tools that beat traditional word processors Use these tools instead of Word to write and format your text.

6 Ulysses

Simple and elegant UI

If you've been following the app ecosystem on macOS, you might have heard of Ulysses. It's a popular note-taking app that has a simple UI with a folder-based navigation system. It uses Markdown formatting, so it's extremely easy to format text using key combinations. Moreover, if you write content on the web, you can simply copy and paste content from Ulysses directly onto any CMS like WordPress.

Ulysses gives you the option to create multiple chapters within a document, so if you're writing a long essay, article, or even a book, you can segregate it into multiple parts easily for better navigation. What I also like about Ulysses is how you can hide all the menus on the left and only display the word processing screen so you can type away without getting distracted by all your other notes, lists, etc.

The only downside of Ulysses is the fact that it's limited to Apple devices. So, unless you have a Mac, an iPad, or an iPhone, you won't be able to use the app. If you write on multiple devices, Ulysses syncs your data over the cloud. But then again, you need an Apple device to access it, which is limiting for sure.

Ulysses Ulysses offers a 14-day trial, after which you will have to choose a monthly ($5.99) or yearly ($49.99) subscription. See at Apple Apps

5 FocusWriter

Does exactly what the name suggests

Why should only Mac users have all the fun? That's exactly what the developer of FocusWriter must have thought when making the app. The reason I say this is that FocusWriter is exclusive to Windows and Linux distros. With Ulysses, I could say that Windows users aren't missing out on a lot, since other apps like Obsidian and Notion offer similar functionality. However, I was truly disappointed to see FocusWriter not being available on macOS because it's as distraction-free as it gets.

For starters, the UI is extremely simplistic. You can start a new note or continue working on a saved one. There are options for choosing different themes to accentuate the appearance of your documents and a fun element to eliminate monotony. My favorite is the retro theme seen in the image above. It changes the background to pitch black -- something that looks amazing if you have an OLED monitor or laptop. The font color is neon green for a matrix-like aesthetic. Once you start writing, there are no unnecessary panes, tabs, or toolbars. It's just a blank slate with your text on it.

I love this approach since there are absolutely no distractions on my entire screen. FocusWriter also has a built-in timer that you can use to split your work sessions into smaller tranches. Overall, the app is excellent and is a must-have for Windows and Linux users. The cherry on top is that it's free to use, but you can donate to the developer if you like the app.

FocusWriter FocusWriter is a Windows-only distraction-free writing app for Windows PCs. It has an extremely simple UI with a bunch of themes to choose from. See at Official Site

4 ZenPen

For those who don't want an extra app

Several users may not want to install an extra app on their computer. If that's you, ZenPen is the perfect solution. It's a distraction-free writing app that works in your browser tab. Now, one may argue that a web-based word processor should probably not appear in a list of focus writing apps. But, hear me out. ZenPen is truly a nice tool that has allowed me to boost my productivity. Once you open the website, you will see a blank slate or information from your previous session. Simply start typing and the website auto-saves your text so even if you end up closing the window, you can start from where you left off.

You can switch between light and dark modes and even set a target word count if you wish to. ZenPen also allows you to export your text in the form of Markdown, HTML, or plain text files. While all this is standard, you may still be wondering how ZenPen helps to keep distractions at bay when working inside a browser window. Well, the secret lies in the fullscreen mode. Simply hit the full-screen button and everything else in the background disappears. Once you hit the target word count in a session, hit the Escape key to get back to reality!

ZenPen ZenPen is an online distraction-free writer that takes up the full screen of your browser window to avoid distractions. See at Official Site

3 Calmly Writer

Make typing fun

Calmly is essentially an app version of ZenPen. The functionality and aesthetics are similar to ZenPen, but you get a few additional features to improve the experience. For example, there's a Focus Mode that only highlights the paragraph you're working on while making the rest of the text fade into the background. This is helpful if you're writing an article with different segments like this one, and you only want to focus on completing one segment at a time.

Calmly has also done away with a persistent toolbar while writing and instead, replaced it with a quick-access bar that only shows up when you highlight a piece of text. Neat. What is persistent, though, is the word count, which I find to be quite helpful. There are several themes to choose from, including an old-school mode that makes your computer seem like a typewriter. Speaking of typewriters, Calmly Writer also includes a toggle that enables typewriter sounds while you type for a complete retro feel.

Calmly Writer Calmly Writer has some useful features like a Focus Mode and typewriter-like audio effects to make writing more interesting. See at Official Site

2 Cold Turkey Writer

Takes your focus to the extreme

Did you try a distraction-free app from this list earlier but still kept getting distracted? The app you need is Cold Turkey Writer. While the interface for writing is pretty much similar to any other word processor, the hidden trick is how it locks you out of doing other tasks on your computer once enabled. Cold Turkey Writer blocks other functionality on your computer like opening the browser or media player apps until you've achieved your writing goal. Of course, you set your own goals, and they can be in the form of a set number of words or a specific duration.

Once your writing goal is met, all the features on your computer automatically become accessible once again. Think of it as a way to discipline yourself using a harsh method. Cold Turkey offers a free tier which has limited features but is good enough to get started. Once you start getting value out of the service, you can purchase the premium version by paying a nominal one-time fee, which is much better than a recurring subscription that most note-taking apps charge.

Cold Turkey Writer Cold Turkey Writer is the app you need if you cannot hold yourself accountable and want to stop procrastinating at any cost. See at Official Site

1 Writemonkey

As straightforward as it gets

Think of Writemonkey as a lite version of Ulysses that's available on both Windows and macOS. There is a writing space where you type your text along with a pane on the right that displays the live preview of whatever you've typed with formatting. While this is pretty much standard, what I liked about Writemonkey is how it displays an index on the left, making it easier to jump to different sections of your text. This is extremely helpful when whatever you're writing has multiple sections and subsections, like a contract or a research paper. The index automatically gets updated as and when you add new headings.

While you can use Writemonkey in this format, the developer actively releases add-ons for the app that you can use to improve its functionality. For example, there's now a ChatGPT add-on in the form of an AI helper plug-in which can help you word your text better, format it as per different contexts, or even paraphrase a certain piece of data. So, depending on your requirements, you can determine whether you want to add plug-ins to extend its functionality or use Writemonkey as a basic, distraction-free writing tool.

Writemonkey Writemonkey is a simple, easy-to-use writing app that avoids distractions by being minimalist. It has the option to use add-ons, though, for extra functionality. See at Official Site

Write without scrolling away

It's crazy how easy it is to lose track of time once you get distracted from work. I've spent hours watching video after video on YouTube thanks to autoplay, only to realize I'm swamped with work at the end of the day. You can avoid being in this situation by using a distraction-free writing app focused on productivity. Set a goal and stick to it. Then, have fun once you've achieved it!