Chrome is the most widely used browser, but it’s far from being the best. For one, it’s practically the textbook example of Google’s obsession with collecting private data, tracking nearly everything we do online. While Google has made some recent changes, an advertising company at its core will always find ways to gather customer data.

Another big issue is Chrome’s resource-hogging nature. It devours your PC’s memory and crashes more often than it should. These frustrations were enough for me to ditch Chrome altogether a few years ago.

Since then, I’ve been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. Both are solid, reliable browsers that let you explore the web without getting in the way. They’re also open-source, which is a big plus for transparency. If you’re looking for more alternatives, here are five other open-source browsers worth checking out.

5 Mullvad Browser

Privacy without compromise