While Adobe Creative Cloud has been the undisputed king of creative software, it’s not exactly pocket-friendly due to a hefty price tag of around $700 per year. As a passionate photographer and an entry-level graphics designer, I was determined to find a way to unlock my creativity without breaking the bank. Here is where I found several powerful, open-source alternatives that rival Adobe’s offerings and saved myself from recurring subscription fees.

7 Kdenlive

My go-to video editor

Source: Kdenlive

While there is no shortage of capable Adobe Premiere Pro alternatives, Kdenlive stands out for obvious reasons. It’s free, open-source, has cross-platform availability, and brings powerful features to the table. You can explore multi-track editing to work with multiple video and audio tracks, explore a comprehensive collection of video effects and transitions, fine-tune audio with a range of options, and dig color tools to get the final look just right.

Kdenlive is completely free to download and use, has an intuitive interface, and gets the job done without all the bells and whistles of Premiere Pro.

6 Audacity

An advanced recording program

Now that Adobe Audition is dead, you may want to pick an open-source alternative to edit, mix, record, and restore audio files. Audacity is one such app that can get the job done. You can capture high-quality audio from various sources, explore a set of editing tools for precise manipulation of audio, and work with multiple audio tracks simultaneously.

Other tools include built-in effects, VST plugins to expand its functionality, analysis tools to troubleshoot annoying glitches, batch processing, and more. Being an open-source solution, it is available on all the platforms and has an active community to provide resources. Check out our separate post if you want to find more alternatives to Adobe Audition.

5 GIMP

A no-nonsense Photoshop alternative

New GIMP UI

GIMP is the most-used app in my workflow. It’s a free and open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop. Granted, I wasn’t a fan of the GIMP UI initially, but the company seems to have hit it out of the park with the latest v3.0 update. It’s a versatile tool suitable for everything from basic image editing to advanced photo manipulation and graphics design. Here is what makes it so special.

Aside from image editing essentials like cropping, resizing, and retouching tools, it supports layers and masks for non-destructive editing and complex image compositing, painting and drawing tools, advanced selection tools for precise cutouts, transform tools, text tools, and more. GIMP supports a wide range of file formats, and you can extend its functionality using plugins.

4 Scribus

Create trendy newsletters in no time

Scribus is a fantastic alternative to Adobe InDesign. This feature-packed open-source solution lets you design eye-catching layouts for magazines, brochures, books, and newsletters in no time. Here is what Scribus brings to the table.

Scribus offers a flexible user interface where you can easily create and arrange text frames, image frames, and other elements for precise output. As for typography, you can include OpenType fonts, characters, paragraph styles, and more. Other goodies include advanced color management, PDF creation, support for Python scripting, templates, and more.

3 Krita

Unlock your inner artist

While GIMP comes with a decent set of painting features, it still leaves a lot to desire for power users. Here is where another open-source solution comes into play — Krita. It is designed for artists and packs a wide range of features to unlock your creative side.

Krita has a powerful brush engine with a vast library of pencils, inks, watercolors, and even special effects brushes. The clean user interface is artist-friendly and lets you focus on your work. The list of features includes drawing assistants for creating precise lines, advanced layer management, color management, animation support, and more. It remains a free and cross-platform solution with active development. Check out the top reasons why Krita is better than Photoshop.

2 Blender

An advanced 3D modeling software

While Blender isn’t a direct rival to Adobe After Effects, it remains a powerhouse in the world of 3D creation. It supports 3D modeling, animation, rendering, and more. Aside from 3D modeling, you can explore sculpting tools to shape and refine models with minute details, try animation tools, and take advantage of its Cycles render engine to produce realistic images and animations.

Blender also packs in a video editor to edit and composite your 3D animations and supports Python scripting to automate tasks and create custom tools for your workflow.

1 Inkscape

Make your logos stand out