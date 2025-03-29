Summary Google Tasks sync automatically with Google Calendar, streamlining task and event management.

Google Tasks reminders are accessible across all Android devices, ensuring no missed tasks.

Google Tasks setup is straightforward compared to Microsoft To Do, prioritizing simplicity for efficient task management.

In my chaotic daily life, I need a "second brain" to keep everything in check. This usually takes the form of a to-do app, where I can note down things I want to do and create reminders so I never get stranded in information.

Microsoft has its own version of its to-do app, called, well...Microsoft To Do. And I've given it a go, but ultimately, I'm going to go back to my old favorite, Google Tasks. Here's why.

Google Tasks automatically adds my events to Google Calendar

It's really quite nice

As part of my "second brain" setup, I use Google Calendar to keep track of everything that I, my family, and my work are up to. Whenever I want to plan something or see what's coming up ahead, I open up Google Calendar and everything is there for me.

One of the big advantages of Google Tasks over Microsoft To Do is that if you're already using Google Calendar, Tasks will build on that. Whenever you make something in Google Tasks and set a date for it, it'll also appear on your Calendar. Similarly, if you make a task within Calendar, you can then review and edit it in Tasks. I adore the fact that I don't have to dart between apps to keep everything in check and that I can just look at Calendar to see what's up.

Google Tasks reminders can hit every Android device I have

