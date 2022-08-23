Dive into Music with the DONNER Dobuds ONE

Everyone loves a good tech sale, and if you’re in the market for a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds, you won’t want to miss the DONNER Dobuds One discount. This high-quality pair of earbuds come in four different trendy colors, complete with a rechargeable case, a companion app, and powerful active noise canceling. Using the code below, you can grab these for $36, marked down from $49.99.

Get the DONNER Dobuds ONE on Amazon at 20% off

Use code [BTSCH815] for an extra 10% off

These headphones have quite a bit going for them at this low price, and one of the stand-out features is the large 12mm LPC dynamic driver. Thanks to the custom balanced armature, you will enjoy rich and delicate sound quality, which compensates for the lack of high-frequency bands. The Dobud ONE’s medium and low-frequency bands are where these things shine, giving you powerful bass when listening to music. The details of your music will sound rich and subtle when needed. All of your favorite tracks will reveal the multiple layers of audio that can only be experienced with a nice high-quality pair of headphones.

There are four different color options for you to choose from. The Mint Green, Navy Blue, Matte Black, and Snow White colors, all result in a bold look that can match your personal style. All design options have a waterproof build, that keeps rain, splashes, sweat, and other types of moisture at bay.

The charging case will come in the same color as your earbuds, which will charge your Dobud ONEs in just 1.5 hours. Type-C rapid charging technology will charge the Dobuds case in only ten minutes. After a full charge, you’ll get up to 2 hours of playback time. Single-ear battery life is more than eight hours with ANC off, and the charging case provides a full cycle of charge three times. In total, you can get 32 hours of use before the case needs to be charged again.

The digital active noise reduction will reduce noise by -30dB in the 80Hz 2KHz region. This will allow you to have a much more immersive sound from your music. When you take a phone call using your Dobuds, the ENC call noise reduction will improve the overall quality of your call.

The Bluetooth 5.2 connection technology is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Use the DONNER Control app to activate the low-latency mode, which is perfect for gaming at only 70ms of latency. The app also offers extra functions like EQ customization, power display, headphone name, noise reduction transparency mode switching, UI customization, and more.

If you haven’t heard of DONNER before, that’s because this is the company’s first entry into consumer electronics. DONNER has a long history of researching musical instruments and felt like they have a lot to offer with their ability to tune the sound to get the most out of music. The company is dedicated to researching ways to connect instruments, people, and music.

Get the DONNER Dobuds today from Amazon to take advantage of their current sale.

