Doom: The Dark Ages just came out a couple of weeks ago, and by and large, the game has really delivered. Not only is The Dark Ages an evolution of the revived Doom trilogy rather than just more of the same, but it also manages to stand on its own two feet as a separate single-player experience.

Overall, the 23-odd hours I spent playing the game were rather impressive, and you can read about them in my review of the game. Regardless, in its bid to stand apart and deliver something new, Doom: The Dark Ages does end up swinging and missing in a few places. Sure, we didn’t want Doom Eternal 2, but there are features and aspects of the game that could certainly divide the fanbase.

5 No double-jump or double-dash like Eternal

Doom: The Dark Ages removes two core traversal features present in Doom: Eternal