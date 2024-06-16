Key Takeaways Forget pre-built RC vehicles, modern tech lets you custom-design your own Batwing RC model.

Get the STL file from Built Fast and bring this flyable RC plane to life.

Show off a video of your homemade Batwing to get a free design from its creator.

Let's be honest; while you can always purchase a pre-build RC vehicle, the advancements of modern-day tech have made it easier than ever to just build your own. Combine the wide selection of electronics available to purchase with the revolution of 3D printing and you can let your imagination take the lead when designing a new RC vehicle. That's exactly what someone did when designing this cool Batwing RC vehicle, and the best bit is, that they've given you everything you need to know to make your own.

As spotted by Hackaday, this cool project is the invention of Built Fast on YouTube. They've recently created their own miniature version of the Batwing and attached it to some RC parts to create a flyable plane you can take anywhere. Best of all, if you want to make your own, the creator set up a Cults3D page where you can download the STL file and print one off yourself. If you want a shopping list for the rest of the parts, they're listed on the same page:

Amazon Powerfun/ hobbyfun 50mm (4s) with lip. its designed to fit this. Xfly 50mm 4s. 40-50 amp ESC 2 metal gear 9g servos velcro 10-12mm magnets any 4s 330g or heavier battery! you must have enough weight to balance.

You can see how they built the device in this video:

Finally, if you do decide to make your own, why not make a video of it and show it to the creator? They've promised that anyone who shows proof that they got the Batwing up and running can get one design from their library for free, plus you'll have a cool RC model to show off to your friends. And if you don't have a 3D printer, why not check out this Raspberry Pi DIY drone kit?