Key Takeaways Framework's new B-stock Factory Seconds Framework Laptop 13 offers a customizable laptop building experience for only $499.

The laptop comes with just the frame and processor - allowing you to pick and choose additional components to suit your needs.

With Framework's Marketplace offering essential spare parts, this laptop is perfect for those looking to build and upgrade their own device.

You may have built a PC before, but have you ever built a laptop before? If you haven't, Frameworks has a new product that may be of interest to you. The company has revealed its B-stock Factory Seconds Framework Laptop 13, and you can secure one for $499.

Framework's barebones $499 laptop

If you've never heard of Framework before, they're a laptop company that specializes in customizability. While you can purchase pre-built Framework laptops, the real magic happens when you purchase them in parts and build them yourself. This lets you design your laptop to suit your needs and makes upgrading it a lot easier than pre-build laptops. Now, Framework is selling the B-stock Factory Seconds Framework Laptop 13, and to say that it's "barebones" is putting it lightly.

These laptops are built using excess parts, as part of Framework's bid to not allow perfectly good hardware to go to waste. As such, when you buy the laptop, you get the laptop frame, the processor...and that's about it. As Framework itself puts it:

Each laptop is pre-packaged with a Framework screwdriver only. Memory, storage, WiFi, Power Adapter, Operating System, and Expansion Cards are not included. You can bring your own or pick them up in the Framework Marketplace.

Because Framework is all about customization and upgradability, its aforementioned Framework Marketplace does have all the spare parts you'd need to make a fully functional laptop. As such, this product is an excellent way for someone who's interested in building their own laptop to get started with a model that's literally designed around being built. And while you're at it, you can grab some Framework laptop accessories too.