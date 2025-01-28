Everyone wants to make sure they are getting the most from their laptop. While keeping it up to date and doing some preventative maintenance is always good, upgrading some of the components can be an even better way to breathe some new life into any laptop. Even better, a lot of upgrades really aren't that hard and can be done by almost anyone with a screwdriver and a few minutes of time.

If you're looking to improve battery life, increase performance, or maybe just be able to store some more files, a simple laptop upgrade could be just what you need. While you may not be able to upgrade all the components on a laptop, you can upgrade enough components to make it feel like a completely new laptop in most cases.

4 Thermal Paste

Keep your temps low

Close

Maybe it's not an upgrade in the normal sense, but it's still a worthy one, nonetheless. You can get a better thermal paste if you'd like, but the important thing is to change the thermal paste every couple of years. Thermal paste can dry out and become less effective over time, even causing your CPU to overheat.

Changing the thermal paste itself is not a hard job. However, opening the laptop to access the heatsink and change the paste can be a pain, depending on your laptop model. You are better off looking up what is required to change the thermal paste before you get started. If you feel confident in doing so, this can help to reduce laptop temps greatly. Also, while doing this, clean any dust out of the heatsink, which can cause your laptop to overheat. You'll be killing two birds with one stone as you must remove the heatsink to change the thermal paste, so removing the dust should be easy enough.

3 Battery

Taking your laptop with you on the go