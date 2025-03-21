Summary GrokClok offers dual LCD displays, temperature monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity, and versatile modes.

NeverCode collaboratively created GrokClok, allowing for modifications and additions to suit personal needs.

DIY smart clock enthusiasts can personalize GrokClok with extra features like weather forecasts or video screens.

You know, alarm clocks can be a little...boring. They tell the time, sound an alarm, and...that's about it. Fortunately, the world is full of tinkerers who can imagine something far grander than the products you purchase at the store. If you're after a DIY smart clock full to the brim with features, and still has room for more additions of your own, look no further than the GrokClok.

The GrokClok has it all, and then some

Avid tinkerer NeverCode published an article about their newest project on their blog. It's called "GrokClok" because NeverCode used Grok to generate ideas and the code required to get the project off the ground, something that the tinkerer says was more a collaboration than anything.

Want to know what this thing can do? A better question would be to ask what it can't do:

Dual LCD Displays: Time and temperature on the top LCD, menu and status on the bottom LCD. DS3231 RTC: Accurate timekeeping with battery backup. DHT11 Sensor: Temperature monitoring in Fahrenheit. 4x4 Keypad: Intuitive menu navigation and settings input. Wi-Fi & NTP Sync: Internet connectivity for automatic time updates. Buzzer: Audible alerts for timers and alarms. Modes: Timer, stopwatch, alarm, stats display, and timezone adjustment.

Due to the project's DIY nature, it's totally possible to add whatever else you can imagine. Want a weather forecast? Add one in. Perhaps a small screen that plays videos to wake you up? Knock yourself out. That's the real joy of devices that you can make yourself; once you know how it 'ticks,' you can begin modifying it for your own needs too.

If you love the idea of building your own time-keepers, be sure to check out this e-ink Raspberry Pi clock and this cute little piece that doubles as a battery charger.