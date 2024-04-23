Key Takeaways Redditor created a Ryzen 7 powerhouse with 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, touchscreen, and more.

They claim the unit is bulky and goofy-looking, but fun to play on.

Other DIY portable gaming PC projects exist, but J-Tech Comrade 8 offers impressive power.

Portable gaming PCs are great, but they don't have the same "buildability" as PCs do. If you don't like the look of the current prebuilt gaming PCs on the market, you can simply buy the parts and make one yourself. While it's not as intuitive to make your own portable gaming powerhouse, that hasn't stopped some people, as one Redditor proved by building a Ryzen 7 7840HS unit that took them three months to make.

A Redditor builds an AMD Ryzen portable powerhouse

Image Credit: Important_Arugula_17 / Reddit

The genius behind this build is u/Important_Arugula_17 on Reddit, who posted his invention on the SBCGaming subreddit. Christened as the "J-Tech Comrade 8", it's a Ryzen 7 7840HS combined with 32GB of 5600MT RAM, a 2TB SSD, an 8-inch touchscreen, a battery, an eternal HDMI and USB C, and a poor Nintendo Switch controller that was cut in half to support the project. The controller is fed either through Steam's controller mapper or via Xoutput to "disguise" it as an Xbox 360 controller.

The creator claims that it "runs everything I've thrown at it," citing Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Helldivers 2 hitting at least 60FPS on it. The top has a 3D-printed transparent button that shows you how much battery you have left, and the bottom has a voltage monitor. And yes, they do acknowledge that it looks "bulky" and "goofy," but they do say it's a ton of fun to play on, and we're keen to believe them. You can check out the full post below:

Homemade portable gaming PCs are all the rage

Image Credit: YveltalGriffin

This isn't the first time someone has built their own portable gaming PC. We previously saw a case where someone sawed a PS1 motherboard in half and fit it in a shell to make a retro handheld that used the original hardware. And one incredible Raspberry Pi project you can do yourself is turning your SBC into a Steam Deck. Still, when it comes to outputting raw power, the J-Tech Comrade 8 has them all beat so far.