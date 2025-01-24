Summary A Raspberry Pi-powered secure box deters porch thieves with an alarm and locking mechanism.

It has three modes: Armed, Disarmed, and Dropoff, controlled remotely via a browser.

Detailed project instructions are available on GitHub for those interested in creating their own.

DIY fans have always been cooking up various ways to prevent porch thieves from stealing precious packages not meant for them. However, not all of them are quite as feature-rich and robust as this amazing Raspberry Pi delivery box that someone made. The best bit is that the designer detailed everything they did while creating the project, meaning you can build your own at home.

This Raspberry Pi-powered secure box keeps thieves at bay

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user sac2727 posted their newest project. It's a large DIY package box with a special mechanism powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico designed to prevent thieves from stealing packages from the porch.

Here's how it works. The delivery box has three modes to it: Armed, Disarmed, and Dropoff Mode. When the box is armed, it will lock the lid and engage sensors to detect a thief trying to force the box open. If someone trips the sensors, it sounds an alarm to warn people of a porch poacher.

When the box is disarmed, it releases the lock and allows people to open the lid without issue. In "Dropoff Mode," the box will keep the lid unlocked until it detects that someone has opened it—presumably to drop off a package inside. Once the lid closes again, the box waits for three minutes before arming itself, keeping the precious contents safe. You can toggle between all of these modes via a browser while you're connected to the local network.

If you'd like to see how it was made and perhaps construct your own, take a visit to the project's GitHub page for more details. And if you want something a little easier to make, why not try these Raspberry Pi projects you can complete in an hour instead?