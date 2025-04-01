Summary Sliding Tile Clock combines 3D printing with electronics for a unique way to tell time.

If you're a DIY tinkerer, you've got to have at least one weird or interesting clock around the house. They're easy to make and are excellent conversation pieces for when you haveguests over. If you're still barren of one cool-looking clock, here's some inspiration for you: someone made a device that uses sliding tiles to change the numbers, and it looks incredible.

The Sliding Tile Clock is a great way to tell the time

In a post on Instructables, tinkerer gooikerjh showed off their sliding tile clock. It's a device that combines 3D printing with some electronics to make a clock where each number is represented by a sliding tile. When a number changes, the device flips the tile, causing the correct number to slide down. It was inspired by another project called modaFLIP: a retro-inspired perpetual calendar which uses a similar design for dates.

Here's a list of all the parts, albeit it appears that gooikerjh may be using Dutch parts:

1x Arduino ABX00083 Board Nano ESP32 with headers Nano 4x Stappenmotor met ULN2003 Motoraansturing 24x DuPont Jumper draad Female-Female 20cm 1x Experimenteer print 3x7cm dubbelzijdig - 5 stuks 2x 15 Pins header Female 1x 40 Pins Header Male - 90 Graden - Type B 4x little screw to fasten the stepper motor

There are some brief instructions on how to create the clock in the article, so give it a read. And if you're not a fan of Arduinos and prefer something that runs off of a Raspberry Pi, you'll be happy to know that there are plenty of projects that can create cool clocks using that SBC. For instance, there's this gorgeous e-paper clock or this retro clock made out of a real Game Boy.