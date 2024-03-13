Key Takeaways Stop burning your tongue with a DIY smart coaster that reads drink temperature for you.

Raspberry Pi 5 powers this nifty gadget that warns you if your drink is too hot or cold.

Perfect project for beginners - easy to build, customize, and actually use in daily life.

Hot drink lovers will know the gamble of taking a sip from your favorite beverage. Go in too quickly, and you risk burning your tongue on its hot contents; wait too long, and it goes into the lukewarm (or worse, stone-cold) territory. Ideally, you'd know how warm your drink is without doing any sheepish touches around the outside of your mug.

Fortunately, technology is here to stop you from ever drinking something at an unpleasant temperature. Best of all, you can get the parts and build it by yourself, making this an excellent project for the chronic coffee drinker.

A smart coaster for the smart drinker

Image Credit: gokux

As spotted by Hackaday, someone called gokux posted the full instructions for their smart coaster on Instructables. They post links to purchase all of the hardware involved, with each part being relatively inexpensive to get. They also provide all the assets they fed into a 3D printer to create the outer shell. Finally, they walk you through the instructions for making it, including the code used.

The end result is a coaster with a little digital display on its base. Put your hot drink on the coaster, and it will take a temperature reading and report back on how hot it is. If the temperature is over 70C, it will show a little warning sign; don't drink it just yet. If it's below 50C, it'll show a snowflake icon to warn you that the drink has gotten cold. And if it's between 50-70C, the thumbs-up icon tells you the drink is just right.

A good starter project for the intrigued tinkerer

Image Credit: gokux

This project may seem a little silly, but honestly, these little devices are perfect for getting into creating gadgets. With all the hardware listed out, the code pre-written, and all the instructions for putting it together in front of you, you don't have to worry about understanding everything all at once. Once you get the hang of how it works, you can tweak the code to your liking. Maybe you find the temperature range is a little off for your personal tastes, or you want to use different icons.

Either way, this little coast is a great entry-level device to start with, alongside many Raspberry Pi 5 projects. The best part is, if you succeed, you've now got a coaster you can use in your daily life; not every hobby is as productive as that!