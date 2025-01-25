Summary Use spare Legos to create a wall-mounted NAS with Raspberry Pi and a hard drive.

You know, when it comes to DIY projects, we like to see ideas that use 3D printers and pre-bought materials that get the job done. However, when we do, we lose sight of the real foundation of DIY fans everywhere: Lego blocks. If you're tired of telling yourself that your electronic projects can't use colorful building blocks to house them, then check out this cool example that uses Lego to get the job done.

Put the spare Lego to good use with this wall-mounted NAS

In a post on the HomeServer subreddit, user koechzzzn showed off their newest build. It's nothing too complex; it's a Raspberry Pi and a hard drive connected to one another and mounted on the wall using a Lego case. People in the thread were pretty impressed, even if they weren't so keen about how the original poster screwed the Pi and the Lego in.

If this got you thinking about turning your own SBC into something useful, then boy, do we have the resources for you. It turns out that marrying a Raspberry Pi to a storage device to create a NAS is something we love doing here at XDA, so there are plenty of resources you can use to achieve something similar to the Reddit poster's project.

First, if you're not sure why you should bother, check out why you should turn your Pi into a NAS. Also be sure to look at why you should get a Raspberry Pi instead of a NAS, and how a Raspberry Pi can replace a NAS. Once you're done with all that, it's time to make a NAS with a Raspberry Pi, or make a more portable version if you want.