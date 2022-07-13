DJI Action 2 receives a massive discount totaling $220

Back in October, DJI announced its long awaited follow up to its Osmo Action, the DJI Action 2. While the specifications had improved for the most part when compared to its predecessor, one thing that was quite jarring for consumers was its completely new design. The DJI Action 2 came in two parts, the camera module and an accessory module. The accessory module could either be a screen or a battery. While this might seem quite advantageous, there were also some drawbacks. We’ll talk amore about that later for now, the action camera is now available for a large discount during Amazon’s Prime Day.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Normally, the DJI Action 2 retails for $519 with the Dual-Screen combo kit. For the most part, this price has remained unchanged for the better part of eight months. While there have been some dips in price, this is the first time historically that it has gone below $400. The current price sees a heavy discount for Amazon Prime Day, with the deal knocking $220 off the price of the action camera. Perhaps better still is that this promotion will also include a magnetic protective case. All in all, this is an excellent deal on an action camera, if you can live with its limitations.

One of the major complaints from reviewers is that the camera body is limited to just 32GB of internal storage. Of course, there is a microSD card slot for expansion, but it is located on the accessory module. While some can live with its flaws, others might not. Be sure to do your research before jumping on this deal. For the right person, this will be an excellent opportunity. If interested, be sure to head to the link below to make your purchase. You might want to act fast as the deal is limited to the closing day of Amazon’s Prime Day.