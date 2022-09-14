DJI announces the Osmo Action 3, starting at $329.99

DJI has finally announced a proper follow-up to its original action camera that made waves when it first debuted in 2019. The Osmo Action 3 action camera takes what was great about the first model, adds new features, and most importantly, is priced competitively.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 now features an improved imaging system that utilizes a 1/1.7-inch sensor that can shoot 4K at 60 and 120 frames per second. It also has an improved thermal managing system, allowing it to record at 4K 60 frames per second without overheating and shutting down. This is a huge detail, as other competitors like GoPro tend to struggle with overheating issues. It can also handle extreme depths, with the capability of being submerged up to 16 meters without an additional housing. Of course, the camera will use DJI’s RockSteady technology, allowing users to shoot smooth, stabilized footage when on the go. The new camera will also come with lots of stabilization options like HorizonSteady, which eliminates camera shake from all angles, and even keeps the horizon level no matter the camera’s orientation. If you aren’t looking for extreme stabilization and image correction, DJI also offers a good happy medium with its HorizonBalancing technology that can correct horizon tilt up in footage up to 45 degrees.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 offers a design similar to the original but makes some much-needed improvements like using a large 1,770mAh battery. This new battery, called the Extreme Battery, allows the camera to capture up to 160 minutes of video. The battery can also handle extreme weather, with an operating temperature that can go as low as -20 degrees Celsius or -4 degrees Fahrenheit. The battery can also be topped off quickly thanks to support for fast charging, going from zero to 80 percent in 18 minutes, and a full charge taking less than an hour.

Along with improved battery life, the DJI Osmo Action 3 offers an improved mounting system, which is borrowed from the DJI’s other action camera, the Action 2. The Osmo Action 3 will have a mounting system that will allow it to clip in horizontally and vertically, utilizing a magnetic system for a quick connection. As far as pricing goes, the base model Osmo Action 3 will retail for $329. DJI will also offer an accessory bundle that will retail for $439. You can now purchase it from participating retailers and DJI direct.

DJI Osmo Action 3 The Osmo Action 3 is the latest action camera from DJI, offering an impresive set of specifications for a great price.

Source: DJI