DJI Avata is a new FPV drone set to reportedly arrive in the summer

Hot on the heels of the recently announced DJI Mini 3 Pro, we’re getting word that another DJI drone is on the horizon. The DJI Avata is set to make its debut sometime during the summer, but it might not be what you’re expecting.

According to sources, the DJI Avata will be a new entry in the company’s FPV (first-person view) line of drones. DJI introduced its first consumer-friendly FPV drone early last year. The DJI FPV offered a good combination of size, speed, and cinematic performance. Turns out, the follow-up could come in a whole new design, making flights indoors a much easier task.

The unannounced drone will make use of a CineWhoop design

The unannounced drone will reportedly make use of a CineWhoop design, according to @DealsDrone. If unfamiliar with the term, CineWhoop drones generally have a layer of protection surrounding their propellers. The level of protection can vary but the style is certainly unmistakable. Since it’s an FPV drone, the operator will generally wear a headset to pilot it, and with the propellers protected, the pilot can fly with more confidence and even in tighter spaces.

Typically, FPV drones require some building knowledge. But, because of their customizability, FPVs offer something unmatched when compared to typical drones that can be found at your local electronics store. Naturally, DJI is trying to blend these two worlds together with its FPV entries, and because of this, there are bound to be compromises, though we’re not sure what those are, yet.

Avata is compact and weighs about 500g

Can fly indoors

The photo quality is much better (guess that the Mini 3 Pro is the same)

Greatly improved battery life

Manual mode is not supported

Head chase mode

Vibration function

Touchpad for glasses menu

Along with a look at its physical form, we have some rumored details which put the weight of the DJI Avata at around 500 grams. The drone will offer excellent camera quality that is near that of the Mini 3 Pro. Despite its compact size, the drone will also apparently offer better battery life than its predecessor. @DealsDrone also mentions that there is a “touchpad for glasses menu”, and that there is no “manual mode”. As of now, the drone is set to arrive sometime in July or August.

