DJI debuts Avata, its latest FPV drone

After months of leaks and rumors, DJI has finally announced its Avata drone. With this new drone, DJI continues to build out its product portfolio. However, the Avata doesn’t slot into the company’s usual drone category and instead expands its FPV line, offering a product that is more friendly for beginners. Along with the drone, DJI also debuted a new headset, Goggles 2.

The Avata looks different from DJI’s previous entries, mainly due to the drone’s built-in propeller guards. This allows the drone to come in contact with objects but still stay in the air. That means less time on the ground and more time flying and having fun. Furthermore, if you happen to crash, the drone has something called Turtle Mode, which allows the drone to right itself when it lands on its back. The Avata also has an Emergency Brake button that will stop the drone midflight, preventing potential accidents.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the DJI Avata can be controlled using a traditional controller, it will also accept input from the DJI Motion Controller. Although it was released back in 2021, the controller is quite interesting, giving the pilot the ability to navigate the drone using gestures. Simply tilt the controller forward, and the drone will fly forward; tilt your wrist to the right or the left and have the drone turn a corner. It really is that simple.

As far as the camera, the Avata packs a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. It offers a wide field of viewing, coming in at 155 degrees, with support up to 4K recording at 60 frames per second. The drone will also keep footage looking smooth with DJI’s RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady features. Those interested in creating a more professional look with their drone footage will appreciate DJI’s D-Cinelike video color profile.

As mentioned before, along with a new drone, the company announced a new set of goggles, the DJI Goggles 2. The Goggles 2 are light, compact, and feature 1080p micro-OLED displays that provide the best viewing experience possible. If a new set of goggles isn’t what you’re looking for, the Avata also offers support for DJI’s FPV Goggles V2. The drone is now available, starting at $629 and going as high as $1,388 as a combo.

Source: DJI