DJI has long had a stranglehold on the drone market, offering some of the best consumer options available. Now, it's released the Mavic 3 Classic, offering the best of the Mavic 3 line at a more affordable price.

The Mavic 3 Classic features a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera with an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/11. It can take 20MP stills and shoot video at 5.1K at 50 frames per second and 4K at 120 frames per second. For those who are first-time fliers, the drone has DJI's 03 Plus technology that offers video transmission up to 15km and Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing to keep the drone safe from collision. Perhaps the best thing about the Mavic 3 Classic is its flight time, coming in at 46 minutes.

If there is one drawback to the Mavic 3 Classic, it would be its size and weight, coming in at 221×96.3×90.3 mm when unfolded and weighing in at 895 grams. While these aren't huge numbers, it does make the drone a little harder to pack on trips and may require a license to pilot in some regions. Those looking to fly without a license will want to purchase the DJI Mini 3 Pro, weighing in at under 249 grams.

If you are interested, the Mavic 3 Classic will be available in a few bundles, with the base model for just the drone coming in at $1469. There is also a package that comes with a basic remote for $1599, and if you want the advanced remote with touchscreen display, you're looking at a price of $1,749.

