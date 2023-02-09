Over the past year, DJI has been pushing the limits when it comes to drones, delivering more power in a compact size with its Mini 3 Pro, giving pilots more flight time with the Mavic 3 Classic, and finally bringing more value in an affordable package with the Mini 3. Now the company is once again taking things to another level, announcing its Mini 2 SE, coming in at sub-249 grams and costing just $369.

The original DJI Mini 2 made its debut three years ago and the latest model in the line, the Mini 2 SE, is a breath of fresh air, offering some improvements and coming in at a great price, making it a perfect choice for first time fliers. Perhaps one of the most important elements on the drone is its camera, and the Mini 2 SE features a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that can take video at 2.7k and can snap photos at 12MP.

The drone also has enhanced video transmission, with a range of up to 10 kilometers, which means you can feel confident flying the drone farther distances without interruptions. This is especially important when the drone can fly up to 31 minutes in the most optimal scenarios. Furthermore, you can access enhanced shooting modes to capture QuickShots and Panorama.

Now at the time of writing, DJI has taken down its press release, but the information can still be seen on a variety of different websites that reported the news, so there is the possibility that some details might change. But for now, the DJI Mini 2 SE will be available starting next month and will cost just $369. There will be a Fly More package with additional accessories costing $519. We've reached out to DJI for clarification and will update this page when we hear back.

Source: Digital Photography Review