DJI has been pretty dominant in the drone space for quite some time. Earlier in the year, the company announced the Mini 3 Pro, a sub-250-gram consumer drone packed with many great features and highly compact. Now, the company could be releasing a more affordable version of the Mini 3 Pro, as it was spotted at a big box retailer ahead of its official announcement. The Mini 3 will reportedly arrive on December 9 and will be priced much lower than its "Pro" sibling.

The Mini 3 will be a stripped-down version of the Mini 3 Pro, offering most of the Pro model's features, but will arrive at a lower price point. If the picture taken by Shane Scordamaglia and shared on Twitter is accurate, the new drone with an RC remote control will cost $859.99. Currently, the Mini 3 Pro model with an RC remote costs $909. While there is a small price difference, it isn't really much, which might leave folks going for the higher model or an alternate solution like the older Mini 2.

As we wait for an official release, we know that the Mini 3 will offer 4K video, vertical video recording, a 38-minute flight time, and a flight distance of 10 km. For the most part, this is pretty good, with the flight time of the Mini 3 being just a tad more than the Mini 3 Pro. For now, it will be best just to wait and see, and if the announcement date of December 9 is correct, we won't have to wait long to get all the details of the new drone.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Mini 3 and previously released Mini 3 Pro? Which one would you purchase if you were in the market? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: DroneDJ