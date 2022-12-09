DJI has formally announced its latest drone, the Mini 3. It's light, coming in at under 249 grams, but the price is even better, starting at $469.

When it comes to consumer drones, DJI is unmatched in the space and has been for quite some time. The company has just launched a new compact drone, the DJI Mini 3, which comes in at under 249 grams. There's a reason why this number is so important, and if you've never flown, or owned a drone before, it's a critical thing to know before you go flying or making a drone purchase.

The sub-249 gram weight is critical because it allows pilots to operate a drone without having a license. It is exempt from most regulations, and you won't need to take an exam to operate, which means anyone can just pick one up and fly. Of course, every region has its own set of rules, so be sure to check before you start flying.

Despite its light weight and small size, the Mini 3 has a lot of power, capable of shooting incredible 4K HDR video at 30 frames per second with its 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor and f/1.7 aperture. The drone can also take beautiful 12MP photos too. In addition to shooting horizontal photos and videos, the unit also support vertical shots with its True Vertical Shooting feature, which can create content perfect for social media.

With the included standard Intelligent Flight Battery, the Mini 3 can fly up to 38 minutes on a single charge. If you need more flight time, you can always opt for the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, which will give you 51 minutes. Of course, DJI has also included a bunch of different flying modes, making it easy to get the best shots of your subject.

Furthermore, it also has different sensors and Return to Home (RTH) modes that will keep your drone safe, just in case there is a loss of connection with the remote or the occurrence of some other event. The DJI Mini 3 starts at $469 for just the drone. At the moment, this standalone model can only be purchased directly from DJI's website.

If you're looking to get a full setup with a remote control included, you will have a couple of different options, with the cheapest starting at $559, and the most expensive costing $858. Of course, there are more packages available, but these will just add more accessories like extra batteries and propellors.

