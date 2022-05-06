DJI’s unannounced Mini 3 Pro gets unboxed early in new video

DJI’s unannounced Mini 3 Pro drone is probably one of the worst-kept secrets. Over the past couple of months, there have been several leaks of the drone, showing off its exterior, included accessories, and even a full rundown of its specifications. A new video gives us our first unboxing experience of the drone, which is expected to be officially announced next week.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about the DJI Mini 3 Pro, what you need to know is that it’s a sub 250 gram drone packing a 48MP camera. It will also be able to shoot 4K HDR video at 60fps and take 48MP stills. By having a small footprint and weighing under 250 grams, those in the United States won’t be required to register it with the FAA to fly.

Despite its small size, it should be able to fly up to 34 minutes on a single charge and resist winds ranging from 29 to 38 km/h. As far as charging goes, you’ll be able to top up the Mini 3 Pro in 68 minutes. The drone will charge via its USB Type-C port.

When it comes to sensors, it will have triple-directional obstacle avoidance, making it safe for beginners to fly. The gimbal will also be able to rotate the camera 90 degrees for those that want to take vertical videos. Finally, the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be available in three packages and is expected to cost around $1000.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long for the official announcement. DJI has teased an upcoming event on its Twitter account. The event will have the slogan “A Twist in the Plot”. What this could mean is anyone’s guess, as it seems we know pretty much everything there is to know about the device already. As for the event, it will start at 9 am EDT.

Source: DM Productions

Via: DroneDJ