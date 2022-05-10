DJI officially announces its sub-249 gram Mini 3 Pro

It weighs less than 249 grams

As far as imaging quality goes, the DJI Mini 3 Pro has a camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO. The camera has an aperture of f/1.7 and can shoot 48MP still images, video at 4K/ 60fps and 4K/30fps in HDR. Perhaps what makes the Mini 3 Pro unique is that it can rotate its gimbal 90-degrees to shoot vertical images and video. Those that like more granular control of the footage will be happy to know that the Mini 3 Pro offers a flat color profile for its footage with its D-Cinelike profile.

Despite its small size the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be able to offer a flight time that surpasses 30 minutes with its standard battery pack. Those with more demanding requirements will have the option to upgrade to a larger battery pack that will give the Mini 3 Pro an extended flight time of up to 47 minutes. While the extra flight time is nice, using these heavier batteries will take the overall weight of the drone over 249 grams. The drone will also feature ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing technology, which should give amateur and veteran pilots peace of mind when flying.

If interested, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is currently available for pre-order. The base model which features just the drone itself will cost $669. There is also a $759 model that will include a DJI RC-N1 remote. Finally, the top of the line package will cost $909, and will include the DJI RC remote control. The DJI RC is a standalone remote control with a large 5.5-inch display.

Source: DJI