DJI’s Osmo Mobile 6 foldable gimbal offers big features in a compact size

DJI has been pretty busy as of late, recently announcing a new FPV drone and action camera. Today, the firm announced its latest mobile gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 6. It offers a compact and foldable design, quick-release magnetic phone clamp, and 3-axis stabilization that lets you capture the smoothest clips possible on your supported smartphone. The Osmo Mobile 6 is now available for purchase from DJI direct, and it can also be pre-ordered from Best Buy for $159.99. The estimated release date is set for September 29.

The Osmo Mobile 6 is a culmination of all of DJI’s efforts, delivering powerful stabilization in a compact body. The device also offers a quick-release magnetic phone clamp that makes it easy to attach a smartphone. The clamp can even handle larger phones that are in protective cases. The gimbal can even expand, converting into a selfie stick and giving you the chance to shoot videos from higher ground. If you own an iPhone, you can take things further by having the gimbal automatically enter camera mode when attached to the gimbal so you’ll never miss a shot. DJI has also added a new side wheel that will allow users to control zoom and focus for a more refined and cinematic look. Furthermore, focusing on your subject will be even easier with additions like ActiveTrack 5.0.

Over the past ten years, smartphone cameras have evolved, offering better low-light photography, improved stabilization, and more. Despite a manufacturer’s best efforts, though, there is only so much that can be done with an in-body camera when it comes to stabilization. That’s why having a gimbal can sometimes be handy, especially if you’re taking videos on the move. Generally, gimbals have required a lot of extra space, but over the years, DJI has delivered gimbals that are more compact and easier to use. The Osmo Mobile 6 comes in at a little over 300 grams and measures 189mm × 84.5mm × 44mm. The gimbal will provide up to 6 hours and 24 minutes of use on a single charge and can be charged using USB-C. Unfortunately, at the moment, DJI does not have a smartphone compatibility list, but you will want to check that first before purchasing to make sure it is compatible with your smartphone.

Source: DJI