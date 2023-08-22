Key Takeaways Nvidia's latest update, DLSS 3.5, brings ray reconstruction to RTX graphics cards, improving DLSS's ability to show ray tracing with better visual fidelity and performance.

Ray reconstruction addresses the issue of noise, or lack of detail, in ray traced games by adding denoising to the AI algorithm of DLSS itself.

DLSS 3.5 will debut in upcoming games like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 and will be supported on all RTX GPUs, as well as in creative applications like D5 Renderer.

One of the biggest challenges for modern GPUs is ray tracing, and although ray traced games look great, they don't perform well. Enabling ray tracing usually results in cutting your framerate in half, or even more, and upscaling technologies don't really make up for it since they can only boost performance and visual quality so much. But Nvidia's latest update to DLSS, version 3.5, brings ray reconstruction to owners of RTX graphics cards, and will reportedly improve DLSS's ability to show ray tracing with even better visual fidelity and performance.

What ray reconstruction does

Source: Nvidia

One of the fundamental problems for ray tracing is noise, which is a lack of detail or visual data to show in a game, picture, movie, and so on. This is actually a real life phenomenon when you try to film or take a picture in very low lighting, and it works the same for RTX games. Now, RTX games aren't fully ray traced (yet) so there's not a ton of noise that needs to be cleaned up, but it's there. Denoisers have typically been used in these sorts of situations, but haven't played super nicely with DLSS since denoisers tend to smooth visuals over while DLSS requires fine details to increase visual quality.

That all changes with DLSS 3.5, which introduces ray reconstruction. From how Nvidia describes this new feature, it's essentially adding denoising into the same AI algorithm that includes super resolution and frame generation. By adding denoising to the AI model of DLSS itself rather than it existing as a standalone piece of software, it's much easier for Nvidia to get the kind of image quality it would like from a game running both ray tracing and DLSS at the same time. This AI model requires about five times more training than DLSS 3's model.

DLSS 3.5 will debut with Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and Portal with RTX in the fall. It will also be available in creative applications like D5 Renderer, though Nvidia didn't give a release date. Additionally, unlike DLSS 3's frame generation, DLSS 3.5's ray reconstruction will be supported on all RTX GPUs.