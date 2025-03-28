When building a small form factor (SFF) PC or using a device with integrated graphics, you're likely working with weaker GPU performance than what's available in more advanced discrete graphics cards. It's probably that the RTX 5090 won't fit inside your SFF case, nor would it make much sense, which is why technologies such as DLSS, FSR, and XeSS are so crucial for getting the most out of the available hardware. SFF cases have some limitations compared to other form factors, but here are a few reasons why these upscaling technologies are vital for gaming.

5 The most powerful GPU isn't required

Flagships don't make sense