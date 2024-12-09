Nvidia created DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling as a necessity when it launched its first-generation RTX graphics cards in 2018. The unprecedented performance overhead of ray tracing had to be offset (to some degree) with Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology. It has since grown to encompass a wider range of techniques and algorithms, including AI to generate new frames in addition to simply lowering the render resolution and then upscaling it to a higher one.

AMD joined the party with its open-source alternative called FSR or FidelityFX Super Resolution, which, with its latest iteration, has also brought frame generation to a larger set of graphics cards. While both DLSS and FSR come with a few downsides, they are absolutely game-changing for budget graphics cards. Let's break down how.

5 Budget GPUs need all the help they can get

Upscaling promises a much-needed FPS boost

As you probably know, budget PCs do not have the luxury of brute forcing through demanding games to yield 60+ or even 100+ FPS, especially at resolutions like 1440p and 4K. A budget graphics card needs every ounce of performance boost it can get to reach playable frame rates at the desired resolution. 1080p might not be too taxing on budget GPUs in most games, but 1440p is a whole different challenge.

Over the last few generations of graphics cards, budget offerings have struggled to offer a reasonable gaming experience in demanding titles. In such a situation, when a gamer turns on DLSS or FSR, they are guaranteed at least a decent FPS boost, whatever the resolution they are using. Frame generation, if available on the graphics card, and supported by the game, can take the performance to the next level.

Turning on upscaling can often transform a 30 FPS experience into a 60+ FPS one, which is nothing short of revolutionary. Of course, there's a significant caveat here — the graphics card should be able to render the game at a reasonable resolution and frame rate before upscaling comes into the picture. If not, DLSS and FSR will most likely not generate desirable results, resulting in excess noise and artifacts.

4 DLSS and FSR have come a long way

Loss of image quality is less of a concern now

The challenges surrounding image quality retention have been solved to a great extent compared to when DLSS and FSR were in their infancy. In the earlier iterations, it was much more common to see weird artifacts and behavior around certain objects in games, such as fences, thin power cables, and more. You might still spot this behavior today, but due to advances in their underlying algorithms and AI models, DLSS and FSR are now way more adept at dealing with them.

Premium and high-end GPUs can already render games at higher resolutions, so DLSS and FSR have much more information available to generate the final output. However, budget GPUs do not have this luxury, since increasing the base resolution will reduce the base frame rate to a level that's not ideal for the upscaler to work with. Hence, the improvements we have seen in DLSS and FSR seem much more impressive when they are in action on more affordable offerings from Nvidia and AMD.

Although it's possible to pixel-peep and find minor faults with the output of DLSS and FSR, most gamers won't do that. As long as they're seeing smoother gameplay combined with image quality that looks "fine" on the surface, they really don't care.

3 FSR is a godsend for budget GPUs

AMD is sticking to its open-source stance

Nvidia's DLSS might still be the superior technology compared to AMD's FSR or even Intel's XeSS, but not all of its features are available on all GPUs, even on some of Nvidia's own products. For instance, the game-changing frame generation feature is limited to Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards, as they are the only ones with the necessary hardware. This leaves owners of the RTX 30 series GPUs high and dry, especially a large group using budget 30 series GPUs like the RTX 3060.

FSR, being open source, doesn't limit any of its upscaling or frame generation features to AMD's own graphics cards. It is available to use not just on AMD GPUs, but also those from Nvidia and Intel. Budget shoppers opting for cheaper options like the previous-generation RTX 30 series cards or more cost-effective models from AMD, still have access to the latest and greatest FSR features; not being locked down to specific hardware to access almost-necessary software is always a bonus.

FSR might technically be inferior to DLSS right now, but the gulf between them has reduced significantly over the years. With the next generation of AMD GPUs reportedly launching with a new version of FSR, which will leverage AI to greater heights, it's almost certain that this gulf will reduce even further. And with the confirmation that AMD will launch only budget and mid-range GPUs this generation, gamers using Team Red's GPUs will be able to boost in-game performance without breaking the bank.

2 Budget shoppers can delay their GPU upgrade

Why upgrade when you have an extra tank of free FPS?