Buying a CPU that comes bundled with a fan or a cooler is one of the easiest ways save money while building a new PC. A processor with bundled cooler is great for casual users who don't plan on overclocking their CPU or push it to its limits with some resource-intensive games or programs. But not all processors ship with a cooler these days, and both Intel and AMD only bundle it with select processors in their catalog. If you are in the market to buy a new processor and are wondering which ones ship with a fan then read on to find.

Which AMD CPUs come with a cooler?

AMD Wraith Stealth cooler included with Ryzen 5 7600 processor.

The list of AMD CPUs that comes bundled with a cooler is rather slim. A quick look at the Ryzen 5000 and the current-gen 7000 series desktop processor will tell you that only a handful of them ship with a cooler in the box. In fact, only the ones with 65W default TDP ships with a bundled cooler, while the rest don't. Below is a list highlighting the AMD CPUs that come bundled with a cooler, along with the type of thermal solution:

Model Thermal solution Default TDP AMD Ryzen 5 7500F AMD Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Wraith Prism 65W AMD Ryzen 9 7900 AMD Wraith Prism 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5500 AMD Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Wraith Stealth 65W AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Wraith Stealth 65W

Those are the Ryzen CPUs that ship with a cooler in 2023. The information about the bundled cooler is mentioned on the retail box, so keep an eye for those while shopping for these chips online or at a retail store. Some relatively older Ryzen 3000 series processors also shipped with the Wraith Stealth and Prism coolers out of the box, but they're no longer available to purchase directly from official retail channels. You may find them in used/renewed marketplaces, but I don't recommend buying those processors now in 2023, as the newer Ryzen 5000 and 7000 series chips offer better value for your money.

Which Intel CPUs come with a cooler?

Much like AMD, Intel doesn't bundle a cooler with all of its processors. In fact, none of the Intel processors with K, KF, KS, XE, or X suffix ship with a CPU cooler in the box. That still leaves you with a long list of processors, thanks to Intel's expansive catalog of CPUs. Here's a table highlighting the list of Intel CPUs that ship with the company's relatively new range of Laminar RH1, RM1, and RS1 coolers:

Models Thermal solution Intel Core i9-13900, Core i9-13900F, Core i9-12900, Core i9-12900F processors Intel Laminar RH1 Cooler Intel Core i7-13700, Core i7-13700F, Core i5-13500, Core i5-13400, Core i5-13400F, Core i3-13100, Core i3-13100F, Core i7-12700, Core i7-12700F, Core i5-12600, Core i5-12500, Core i5-12400, Core i5-12400F, Core i3-12300, Core i3-12100, Core i3-12100F processors Intel Laminar RM1 Cooler Intel Pentium Gold G7400 & Celeron G6900 processors Intel Laminar RS1 Cooler

The Laminar RH1, RM1, and RS1 are all basic coolers that aren't meant to be used with high-end parts that tend to get too hot to handle. However, they should be enough for casual users who don't plan on overclocking or pushing their CPUs beyond the default TDP values. Most of these included coolers also come with some pre-applied thermal paste that's usually enough to set things up, but you might want to keep one of the best thermal paste handy, in case you end you don't get the installation right the first time, and there's not enough paste left to reseat the cooler.

Also, if you're not happy with the included cooler, then I recommend stopping by our collection of the best CPU coolers to find some good options to consider. I'll leave a link to buy the Noctua NH-D15 CPU cooler below, which is easily one of the best fan coolers you can buy for your CPU in 2023. It ships with mounting brackets for Intel and AMD CPUs, so you don't have to worry about any compatibility issues either.

Closing thoughts

It's safe to conclude saying that not all Intel and AMD CPUs come with a cooling fan out of the box. You do get them with relatively less powerful CPUs which aren't designed to be pushed to extreme limits, so I recommend looking at an aftermarket CPU cooler in case you're planning on overclocking or running some resource-intensive tasks. If you really want to buy an Intel or an AMD CPU that's bundled with a cooler, then check out the ones mentioned below.

