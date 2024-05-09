Wi-Fi is the primary way most people connect to the internet, whether it’s a phone, PC, or even a gaming console. It can be easy to forget just how that signal makes it into our homes, and for most of us, it involves a modem. A modem can convert the incoming signal from the cable lines coming into your home into a format that a router, and your connected devices, can use. In fact, the word modem is short for modulation demodulation.

If you want to use your internet connection on more than one device, you’ll need a router. One of the best Wi-Fi routers can act as both a wireless access point for your Wi-Fi devices and an Ethernet switch for wired devices. Naturally, there are also router-modem combos, often called gateways, that can do both. Whether your modem is built into a gateway provided by your ISP or you prefer to buy a modem and router separately, you’ll need both.

Which ISPs need a modem?

Routers have an Ethernet port for their incoming connections (labeled as WAN), but your ISP isn’t hanging Ethernet cables from utility poles. Cable providers use coaxial cables running to a box somewhere in your neighborhood and the signal coming through this coaxial connection needs to be converted into something your router, and internet devices, understand. This is where the modem comes in, converting your incoming connection into something usable by the router.

On cable providers, this uses a protocol called DOCSIS, with most providers using DOCSIS 3.1 for their faster plans. It’s a good idea to get a modem that supports DOCSIS 3.1, so you can not only get the best speeds available but actually get a few years of use out of it before needing a replacement. You can find a list of supported modems on your ISP's support site, so it’s best to make sure you get one that’s on the list.

If you’re still using DSL, you’ll also need a modem as your incoming connection uses phone lines. This oultines why modems are so useful, utilizing the infrastructure we've already built for high-speed internet. Modems can be expensive, and they’re yet another potential failure point in your network setup, but they’ve also been incredibly useful in getting people online around the world without having to run new wires, at least not all at once.

If you’ve got a fiber connection, you’ll need an ONT, a device that also takes an incoming connection and converts it to Ethernet, but it’s smaller and typically cheaper than a cable modem. If you’ve got 5G home internet, you’ll need to use the provided gateway to get connected since it has a 5G chipset, antennas, and a SIM card a 5G provider needs to authenticate a connection.

Should you just rent a modem?

No doubt, your ISP will likely try to get you to rent a modem and router with the promise of better support and good performance, and that’s not wrong. ISPs like Xfinity provide reasonably powerful gateways (router-modem combos) that can be set up from an app and offer remote management, so customer support can help out if something goes wrong. Another benefit of renting a gateway is that if it stops working, you can simply get another from your ISP.

The immediate concern for renting a router is the cost, and ISPs know that. Many of these providers will offer a promotional period with free equipment for a year or two. If you can take advantage of one of these promotions, it makes a lot of financial sense. It was once hard to know just when these promotions would end, but thanks to Broadband Facts labels now required by the FCC, you can see the exact cost of your internet service, including equipment.

On the other hand, once that promotional period ends, the rental fees will start to add up, and a full gateway isn’t ideal if you want to use your own router. Using your own router with a gateway is essentially plugging your router into another router, which can lead to double NAT, which most affects gamers. If you want to use your own router or already have a home network set up, getting your own modem is the way to go.

Whether you decide to get your own equipment or get it from the ISP, you’ll need both a modem and router on cable and DSL internet connections. For fiber, you’ll need an ONT, which is more often than not, free with your service. If you’ve got 5G home internet, such as T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home, you have to use the equipment provided by the ISP, which is provided for free.