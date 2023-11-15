The Apple iMac is the best all-in-one desktop solution for someone looking for a macOS computer. It’s also one of the best Macs around, and it got even better in 2023 thanks to the update to the M3 processor. Apple gave it a major makeover in 2021 when it moved from Intel CPUs to Apple Silicon, and since then, it has been refreshed with newer and faster processors. It comes in a variety of colors, and the RAM and storage are configurable.

It even has an excellent 4.5K Retina display, but it only comes in a single 24-inch size. If you need a larger display, you’ll need to connect an external monitor. Is HDMI an option with the current-generation iMacs?

iMacs can do HDMI-out over Thunderbolt port

There are a couple of ways the new refreshed iMac could have been made better, and having the ability to output to multiple monitors is one of them. Depending on the configuration you pick, your iMac will have either two or four Type-C ports on the back. This isn't the worst layout, though, since the options are Thunderbolt/USB4, and they do support video-out. The current iMac with the M3 processor can only support a single external monitor, projector, or TV.

So, no, you don't have HDMI natively. That said, if your secondary display has a USB Type-C input, then you could use a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable and connect your display directly to the iMac. If you want to connect the iMac to a display via an HDMI cable, then you’ll need an adapter. Apple sells its own USB-C Digital AV Multiport adapter for $69. The other option would be to use a dock. Some of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks generally have a full-sized HDMI port, so all you’ll need is a standard HDMI cable to connect the two devices.

One thing to keep in mind is that you still can't use the iMac’s screen as a standalone display. This means you can't connect a gaming console or another PC to the iMac and use it that way. This functionality was curbed long ago, and it doesn’t seem like Apple has any plans to give users this option again.