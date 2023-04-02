Picking a processor with a bundled cooler can save you some money, especially if you're not planning to overclock the CPU or push it too hard in games and with software. AMD and Intel package their own coolers with certain processors, usually those that are less powerful and therefore produce less heat. These CPU coolers are generally not as capable as aftermarket solutions due to cost, since they're essentially being included for free. Still, they're handy to have if your cooler ever fails or if you don't really require a solution with a higher TDP limit. We're going to go into more detail in this guide on which Intel processors come with a cooler, as well as the best CPUs to buy if you absolutely must have one.

Which Intel processors come with a cooler?

Intel doesn't ship a cooler with all of its CPUs. In order to buy a processor from the company with a cooler, you should not buy one with a K, KF, KS, XE, or X suffix. An Intel Core i7-13700K won't have a CPU cooler included, but the Core i7-13700F will. Intel specifies which processors the company ships the Laminar RM1 fan heatsink cooler with on the official website. The cooler is bundled with the Core i7-13700, i7-13700F, i5-13500, i5-13400, i5-13400F, i3-13100, and i3-13100F.

As well as 13th Gen processors, Intel also supplies the LAminar RM1 with the following 12th Gen chips: Core i7-12700, i7-12700F, i5-12600, i5-12500, i5-12400, i5-12400F, i3-12100, and i3-12100F. If you really want the Laminar RM1, you'll need to buy it with a processor since Intel does not sell it separately. However, we'd recommend checking our collection of the best CPU coolers for better cooling solutions, especially if you plan on doing some overclocking.

Most coolers, including the Intel Laminar RM1 come with thermal paste already applied, allowing you to unbox it and install straight onto the motherboard. Should you need to remove the cooler after it has been installed, we'd recommend removing the old stuff and applying a fresh layer of the best thermal paste.

Noctua NH-D15 Best CPU Cooler An upgrade to Intel's included cooler. The Noctua NH-D15 is one of the most powerful air coolers on the market. It can handle high-performance CPUs and while it's large, it gets the job done. Oh, and it comes in a stunning brown color. $110 at Amazon $110 at Newegg

Intel processors with a bundled CPU cooler

If you absolutely must buy an Intel processor for its bundled CPU cooler, we've rounded up a few options where the Intel Laminar RM1 will be present when unboxing the chip. These would be good processors for lesser capable PC builds and servers whereby not too much heat will be generated.