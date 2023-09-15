The iPhone 15 series has been announced and there are a lot of new and exciting features to discuss. At Apple's annual event, the tech giant revealed the latest iPhone, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone Plus. There are additions to each of the phones, including Dynamic Island being standard in ever version of the phone and USB-C charging for all the iPhones, that keep it among the best phones on the market. There are also small tweaks to the sizes, which will impact one of the most critical parts of owning an iPhone: finding the right case.

If you're looking for the best iPhone 15 cases, you're going to want to make sure that you find one that checks all the boxes for you. You're going to want one that goes on easily, fits like a glove, and protects your phone, at minimum. There are plenty of other cases that have features like kickstands, offer MagSafe charging, and more.

But what if you have an iPhone 14 and you just love your case? You don't want to have to buy a new one, even though you're upgrading phones. Will it still work?

The answer is....maybe. When Apple made the changes to the iPhone 15, it also changed the dimensions of each version of the phone. The iPhone 14's dimensions are 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches and the iPhone 14 Plus models are 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 inches. The iPhone 5 and iPhone 15 Plus has dimensions of 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches and 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches respectively. There's a slight difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 in length and an even smaller difference between the iPhone 14 Plus's width compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The cases that you get shouldn't be bad when it comes to the Plus options, as that is such a miniscule difference, it shouldn't matter. If you look at an offering like this from Speck, it labels it as an iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 14 Plus case.

Depending on the case, you may see a change in the iPhone 14 case versus the iPhone 15 case solely because of length. Even though it's small, some options may not work. Just make sure the dimensions are right.

For the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, those checked in with dimensions of 5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches and 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 inches. Compare that to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and there's slight changes again. The iPhone 15 Pro is 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches. While the differences may not seem like a lot, it will likely affect your case. The length, width, and height is changed for both the Pro and Pro Max, likely because of the new A17 Pro processor. So you're likely going to have to buy a case specifically for the Pro and Pro Max.

Our suggestion is to read the dimensions of the case carefully and make sure it will fit over your new iPhone 15 series phone. You'll want to protect it at all costs.