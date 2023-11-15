With the original MacBook now out of the picture, there are two families of Macs in Apple's laptop lineup: The MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. There are some important differences between the MacBook Pro and Air, and one of the most common questions people have is whether the MacBook Pro has fans or not. If you're considering grabbing the new MacBook Pro and are curious about its cooling setup, we've got everything you need to know.

Does the MacBook Pro have fans? What you need to know

Thermal performance is a concern with any laptop, including the MacBook Pro. Apple's M3 CPUs generate a lot of power, and some users may worry about these chips generating excess heat. Unlike the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro does indeed have cooling fans (either one or two depending on configuration). The Air is a super-thin and lightweight laptop, and to keep the chassis slim and the weight down, Apple omitted internal cooling fans.

The MacBook Pro, by contrast, is Apple's best laptop, and it's all about performance here. As thermally efficient as the M3 chips can be, they still generate heat. Fans always help when a laptop is running under load. By pushing away excess heat and keeping the CPU and GPU cores cool, internal fans help the computer sustain good performance under load without suffering from temperature-related throttling. This can also prolong the life of the hardware, as CPUs can degrade faster over time when exposed to excess heat.

The ports of an M3 MacBook Pro (top) and an M3 Pro MacBook Pro (bottom).

The trade-off is added thickness. Internal fans naturally require more room to fit inside the chassis, so the MacBook Pro isn't as slim as its featherweight sibling. The specifics of the fan setup inside the MacBook Pro vary by model. The 14-inch Pro with the base M3 chip features a single fan, similar to the setup on the last-gen MacBook Pro M2.

However, both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sporting the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have a dual-fan cooling system, which makes sense considering the extra power of these processors. The M3 Pro and Max feature 12 and 16 CPU cores, respectively, compared to the eight CPU cores of the base M3.

The Pro is one of the best Macs for creators, but the new chips got a significant graphical boost over the M2 family, which means the MacBook Pro M3 is a capable gaming machine. For graphically demanding tasks like video rendering and gaming, it's good to have active cooling, even if the M-series chips don't always need it – another reason the MacBook Pro is still the macOS laptop of choice for professionals and power users.