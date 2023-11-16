If you're looking at investing in one of the best MacBook Pro laptops, you might be wondering which ones come with an HDMI port. The short answer is yes, but it depends on which model of MacBook Pro you have. Different models of MacBook Pro have different types of HDMI ports that support different maximum resolutions and refresh rates, and some models of MacBook Pro don't come with an HDMI port at all. We'll begin with a brief overview of the different HDMI ports on various MacBook Pro models.

Different HDMI versions and their corresponding MacBook models

The most recently released MacBook Pro models, which came out in 2023, have an HDMI 2.1 port that supports an 8K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, or a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate.

These models also have three Thunderbolt 4 ports that can connect to HDMI devices using an adapter. All MacBook Pro models that came out between 2021 and 2023 also have an HDMI port, but these HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 ports, which only support a 4K resolution at 60 Hz. These models also have three Thunderbolt 4 ports that can connect to HDMI devices using an adapter.

While you might be able to get a reasonable price on a used MacBook Pro, if it is any model that came out prior to 2021, it will not have a built-in HDMI port. However, it's important to note that the MacBook Pro models released between 2016 and 2020 do feature four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can be used to connect HDMI devices as long as you have an HDMI adapter or a USB-C adapter that comes with an HDMI port. Unfortunately, HDMI ports are only available on the MacBook Pro, not the MacBook Air.

How to identify the ports on your MacBook Pro

Even older MacBook Pros, such as those released between 2012 and 2015, also have an HDMI port, which supports a maximum 4K resolution at a 30 Hz refresh rate. If you're wondering if your MacBook Pro has an HDMI port, here's an easy way to check. First, you will want to click the Apple icon in the top right corner of your MacBook Pro.

Next, highlight and copy your serial number as shown here.

Once you have highlighted your MacBook Pro's serial number, open your web browser and head to Apple's technical specification page. Here you will copy and paste the serial number of your MacBook Pro, and your corresponding laptop's technical specifications will appear below.

After inserting your MacBook Pro's serial number, you can scroll down the page to the section titled 'Charging and Expansion,' which will show you all the ports on your MacBook Pro.

Connecting HDMI devices

To connect an HDMI device, you'll need an HDMI cable, or an adapter compatible with your MacBook Pro model and your display or device. An HDMI connection is a great way to connect multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro and unlock the full power of one of the best laptops on the market, enabling you to enjoy high-quality video and audio through external devices.