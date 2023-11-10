With all the discussions about the newest line of Macs that Apple unveiled recently, there is probably some confusion around what exactly each computer offers. If you want a desktop computer from Apple, the new iMac offers a nice upgrade from previous versions. But if you want a laptop, you have multiple to choose from, including the latest lineup of MacBook Pros. MacBook Pros are faster and can handle more tasks than the lighter MacBook Air.

Consistently considered some of the best laptops on the market at any time, the different versions of MacBook Pros that have come out over the years vary in features like processor and graphics. Ports are another that aren't the same across MacBook Pros. If you're wondering what kind of ports each MacBook Pro offers, specifically if they have USB ports, we'll give you a rundown here.

Do MacBook Pros have USB ports?

In short, MacBook Pros don't have traditional USB-A or USB-C ports. It has been almost a decade since a MacBook Pro had a USB-A or C port, as Apple has adopted Thunderbolt ports as its go-to for connectivity. The latest MacBook Pro M3 lineup of laptops three Thunderbolt 4 ports that can be used as USB 4 ports. Older MacBook Pros with the M1 or M2 chipset also have Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports. So it has the capabilities of transferring data at the fast USB 4 rate, but you'll need a specific USB 4 or Thunderbolt 4 cable to use it. If you want to connect a device that is USB-A or USB-C compatible, Apple sells dongles that will plug into the Thunderbolt port and allow you to connect your device through that.

What other ports do MacBook Pros have?

The newest M3 MacBook Pros have an SDXC card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, the three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI port. They include a MagSafe 3 charging port as well. The 2021 MacBook Pros Also feature Thunderbolt 4 ports, but you can't use them as a USB 4 port. All older MacBook Pros from 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016 all have Thunderbolt 3 ports, many of them multiple. The MacBooks with Retina Display from 2016, 2016, and 2015 all offered Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Each MacBook Pro from 2012 to now, in all screen size varieties (13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch) all have HDMI ports. That's also true for SD card slots. If you have a MacBook Pro from 2008 to 2010, it will have a mini DisplayPort.

So, if you're looking for USB-C or USB-A charging, you won't have luck with the MacBook Pro if you aren't hooking up a dongle or adapter. That's where accessories like hubs come in handy. We've highlighted the best accessories for the MacBook Pro M3 here.