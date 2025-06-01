Modern digital security relies heavily on encryption algorithms grounded in difficult math problems, which is the backbone of what’s known as public-key infrastructure (PKI). From securing websites to protecting messaging apps, PKI allows two strangers online (or a client and a server) to establish secret keys and verify identities without having met. This is achieved through asymmetric cryptography (public/private key pairs) that current computers find infeasible to break. For example, algorithms like RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC) underpin much of today's secure internet traffic, but the advent of quantum computing threatens to upend these protections.

A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could solve those "impossible" math problems in a tractable time, essentially cracking RSA/ECC encryption that would take classical computers hundreds, thousands, or even millions of years. Disturbingly, Shor's quantum algorithm can theoretically break all widely deployed public-key schemes, meaning that encrypted data intercepted today could be decrypted in the future once quantum computing has advanced to a certain level. This is known as "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later."

It's important to note that threats to encryption aren't limited to quantum computing, either. In theory, a breakthrough in computer science, such as if the famous P vs NP problem were resolved with P=NP, could also dismantle current cryptography. Such a discovery would imply that there exist efficient algorithms for solving problems believed to be hard, like factoring or discrete log, which would make most modern cryptography obsolete. This, though, is considered unlikely in the near term, whereas quantum computing is a tangible development with advancements happening every day in the field.

Because of this looming threat, researchers have been developing what are known as "post-quantum" cryptography (PQC) schemes. These are new encryption and signature methods built on math problems believed to withstand quantum attacks. PQC is now maturing as a field, with standards emerging after years of evaluation. The promise is that these quantum-resistant algorithms could secure data against applications of Shor's algorithm, though they come with caveats. Many PQC algorithms have larger keys or slower performance, and being relatively new, they lack decades of real-world testing. Should you start using post-quantum encryption for things like VPN connections or stored files? The answer is: it's complicated.