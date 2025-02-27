AMD's Ryzen X3D CPUs have been ruling the gaming charts for almost three years. Ever since the Ryzen 7 5800X3D came out in 2022, AMD's 3D V-Cache propelled its chips to gaming supremacy, and nothing that Intel has put out since then has been able to turn the tables. The latest Ryzen 7 9800X3D turned out to be a whopping 30% faster (on average) than the Core Ultra 9 285K.

While there's no contest between AMD's X3D chips and anything else on the market, they're not perfect for everyone. Unless you have a pretty high-end graphics card, have the cash for these pricey X3D chips, and only care about gaming performance, there are probably better options out there.

3 You probably don't need all that performance

$479 for a gaming CPU isn't for everyone