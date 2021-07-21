XDA Basics: How to use Do Not Disturb mode on Samsung phones?

There are times when you can’t receive a phone call or don’t want to be disturbed by notifications and alerts. To help you during these times, modern smartphones come with a feature called Do Not Disturb (DnD). It mutes all your calls, notifications, and alerts, allowing you to focus on what you’re doing. In this article, we’ll talk about exactly what Do Not Disturb does on a Samsung phone, and how you can use it.

What does Do Not Disturb do?

Do Not Disturb feature silences all calls, alerts, and notifications on your Samsung device. You can however customize how this feature works, meaning you can ask it to let in calls from select contacts or which app’s notifications can make a sound.

Moreover, Samsung allows you to schedule Do Not Disturb. You can schedule the feature to be enabled when you normally go to sleep, or be disabled when you wake up.

How to enable or disable Do Not Disturb on Samsung phones

You can enable or disable Do Not Disturb via Quick Settings or the main Settings app. First, let’s talk about Quick Settings.

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access Quick Settings.

Tap on the Do not disturb icon to enable or disable it.

You can also long press the icon to reach the Do not disturb options.

If you don’t see the Do not disturb icon in Quick Settings, swipe left to reach the second page. You can also edit the Quick Settings pane to move Do not disturb to the first page.

Accessing Do Not Disturb via the Settings app

Open Settings.

Tap on Notifications.

You’ll see a Do not disturb option. Tap the toggle to enable or disable it. You can tap anywhere else on the Do not Disturb option to get into its settings.

Do Not Disturb options on Samsung phones

Samsung offers a number of options for Do Not Disturb. You can select how long the setting will be enabled for, set a schedule, add exceptions, and even choose to hide notifications.

For how long?: You can select from Until I turn it off, a fixed number of hours, or Ask every time. The last option basically allows you to select the duration of the of the Do Not Disturb mode when you enable it via Quick Settings.

Schedule: In Schedule, you can make one or more schedules for the Do Not Disturb feature. For example, you can make a schedule for sleeping and select that it automatically gets enabled at 10pm at night and gets disabled at 7am in the morning every day. You can also have different settings for weekends when you might want to sleep a little longer or go to sleep a little later.

Exceptions: This allows you to select which callers will not be silenced or whether you want the phone to ring when someone is trying to reach you multiple times. You can also select whether you want notifications for Messages and Conversations from any contact. Exceptions also include settings about whether you want the alarm to sound while DnD mode is active or media content to remain audible. Lastly, you can set up which apps can bother you during the DnD mode.

Hide Notifications: You can also ask the Do Not Disturb feature to hide all or select notifications while the feature is active. This is useful when you don’t want to get distracted from new notifications on the phone’s screen.

To reach the Do Not Disturb settings, long press on the Do not disturb icon in the Quick Settings. You can also tap on the Do not disturb option under Notifications in the Settings app.

