When you own any of the best foldable phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you might want to reuse your accessories with the new device when a new version comes out. In this case, with the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you might be wondering if Z Flip 4 cases fit the new device. Unfortunately, we have to say, no, they do not. This is because Samsung changed the camera on the Z Flip 5, making older cases incompatible with the new device.

Why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases don't fit the Z Flip 5

The reason behind why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases don't fit the Z Flip 5 is simple. On the new Z Flip 5, Samsung moved the camera flash around. The camera flash is now at the top of the phone instead of at the bottom of the second camera lens. The flash will be covered if you attempt to use a Z Flip 4 case with a Z Flip 5. Additionally, the front cover screen on the Z Flip 5 now has a larger display area, so Z Flip 4 cases would cover up the entire screen of the Z Flip 5, rendering it hard to use.

Physically, though, the dimensions of the phone are identical. Unfolded, the Z Flip 4 sports a 6.50 length, a 2.83 width, and a 0.27-inch thickness. That's exactly the same as the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. So, while you might be tempted just to reuse your old case because it might fit, we suggest you don't. You'll end up running into issues with the case not fitting properly over the camera lens.

Instead, you might want to consider one of the many new Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases that are on the market right now. There are plenty of options, from Samsung's official cases to one from Spigen and other popular brands. And remember, you also can buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the link below if you don't already own it. Pricing on the phone starts at $1,000.

For more information on the experience with these new Samsung devices, we invite you to check out our hands-on time. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, too.