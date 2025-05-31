Storage drives don't last forever, even if we wish they would. Hard drives and SSDs can last a long time if used carefully, but they'll eventually wear out and fail. Unlike hard drives, which give audible warning signs, solid-state drives can fail without any visible or audible warning signs, but sometimes you get lucky and notice issues before the drive dies.

Anyone who's used lots of storage drives knows that there are only really two kinds—ones that have failed, and those that will fail eventually. The unfortunate truth is that you don't know if your SSD is going to be one of the lucky ones, or one that will fail early, but the longer it has survived already, the longer it will likely live for. That's because storage drives tend to fail quickly if they're faulty, and the ones without faults will have significantly longer lifespans.

Data centers have a wealth of data on drive failure rates, and Backblaze is one of the few companies that publishes this information. They also take proactive measures to "fail" drives based on SMART data attributes that indicate imminent failure. Their annualized failure rate for both SSDs and HDDs is relatively similar, differing by only 0.35% from their total drive usage. Another consideration is that the older the drive, the more likely it is to fail. If your SSD has already been in use for years, it's time to closely monitor it and prepare for a replacement.

6 Look out for these symptoms

Slow transfer speeds, freezing or other unusual errors could indicate a dying SSD