Key Takeaways Consider the uses: backups, game servers, and more.

A NAS is like a dedicated, power-efficient computer.

Decide if you really need it first, before investing.

I love my NAS, and it's been an incredibly useful piece of tech to have in my home to help control my smart home, backup my photos, and so much more. I think everyone should have one, but the thing is, not everyone needs one. If you're unsure about whether or not you'd benefit from one, read on, as we have the answers.

If you're on the fence, consider the things that you can use a NAS for

Backups, game servers, and so much more

A NAS is basically just a computer dedicated to specific uses, while also typically consuming lower power and not having a monitor or other input devices hooked up to it. That's why it can run basically anything once you set it up to be autonomous, but you'll need to consider what those uses may be to decide whether or not you actually need one.

If you think about whether or not you would benefit from having a NAS in the immediate term, it really boils down to whether or not you need any of the following:

An additional place for backups and peace of mind

A server for streaming your movies and TV shows to your devices

A machine to host game servers like Minecraft

A replacement for Google Photos

These are the big reasons you would actually need to buy a NAS, but there are a few more. It can work as an inexpensive VPN to your home network, it can help you with meal planning or running LLMs, and it can do a whole lot more as well. In other words, if you think you need a second PC to run different workloads autonomously, then a NAS may fit the bill.

Before you get a NAS

Consider your options first

Before buying a NAS, there are a number of things you need to consider first. For starters, NAS devices can be pricey, especially when you factor in the cost of hard drives. Be prepared to invest in both the hardware and any additional storage you may need. The initial outlay can be significant, but the benefits of centralized storage and improved data management can justify the expense.

However, setting up and maintaining a NAS requires some tech know-how. While many NAS devices come with user-friendly interfaces, you should be comfortable with networking and basic troubleshooting. If you’re not tech-savvy, you might find the setup process challenging, and you may need to spend time learning or seek help from someone more experienced.

Additionally, think about your current and future storage requirements. NAS devices come in various capacities, so choose one that fits your data needs now and later. Consider how much data you generate and store regularly, and make sure the NAS you select can accommodate growth. Planning ahead will save you from needing to upgrade too soon.

Finally, a NAS can boost your data security, but it’s another device that you need to protect from cyber threats. Ensure you have strong passwords, encryption, and regular updates in place. Protecting your NAS from unauthorized access and keeping its software up to date are crucial steps to safeguard your data, and that includes shielding it from the wider internet. Investing time in setting up these security measures can prevent potential data breaches.

If you think you can handle all of those commitments and reap the benefits of a NAS, then the answer is that you should 100% get one. However, consider if you really need it first if it's a big investment for you.