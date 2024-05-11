Key Takeaways Everyday tasks like office work, video calls, and web browsing can run smoothly on integrated graphics.

Casual gaming and even budget 1080p gaming can run fine with modern integrated graphics and APUs.

Heavy games, video editing, 3D modeling, and demanding AI workloads require dedicated GPUs.

With all the hype surrounding the best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, you might think that a discrete or dedicated graphics card is a given for any PC. However, while most graphically demanding applications need a dedicated GPU for decent performance, there are many use cases where you can get by perfectly well without one.

It all depends on what you're using your computer for, and more importantly, the level of graphical fidelity you really need. Let's break down the most common use cases encountered by PC users and see whether you really need a dedicated GPU for them.

Related What is a GPU? Inside the component that powers gaming and more Whether you're a gamer, a content creator, or data center technician, GPUs are exciting. Here's everything you need to know about them.

You don't need a dedicated GPU for...

Everyday computing

Close

If all you're doing on your PC is office work, web browsing, watching videos, and other everyday tasks, you're not really taxing your GPU much. A dedicated GPU, even a mid-range or budget model, would be a wasted investment in such cases. Your CPU's integrated graphics are perfectly capable of powering these light workloads. In fact, if you're buying a thin and light laptop for some writing, browsing, video calls, and entertainment on the go, you might want to configure it for more RAM and storage instead of a dedicated GPU.

Casual gaming

Casual gaming refers to gaming where having the best graphics isn't the primary concern. When you're playing titles like Stardew Valley, The Sims 4, Overcooked! 2, Brawlhalla, or Minecraft, most modern integrated graphics will be able to deliver a smooth experience. As long as you have enough RAM on your laptop or PC, and decent Intel Iris Xe, Intel Arc, or AMD Vega graphics, you'll be fine.

Budget 1080p gaming

If you want to upgrade from casual games to AAA titles but are willing to play at low settings with 1080p resolution, some of the best accelerated processing units (APUs) can be surprisingly adequate. For instance, with the Ryzen 5 8600G, you're getting a solid 6-core, Zen 4 CPU, with RDNA3 integrated graphics that can deliver 60+ frames per second (FPS) at 1080p in titles like GTA V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You could even try Cyberpunk 2077 or Elden Ring, but you'll have a hard time getting 60+ FPS.

You absolutely need a dedicated GPU for...

Heavy gaming

Close

Switching gears here to cover the workloads that demand a discrete GPU, serious gaming is perhaps at the top of the list. Playing the most graphically intensive modern titles at consistent 60+ FPS with high settings will require a dedicated graphics card. Even the budget graphics cards are far ahead of the best APUs when it comes to driving a comfortable gaming experience while playing the heaviest titles.

Video editing and graphic design

Even if you aren't a gamer, professional workloads like graphic design and video editing work best with dedicated graphics cards. Apps like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve need at least an RTX 3060 or RX 7600 for decent performance.

3D modeling and animation

Source: Blackmagic Design

Integrated graphics are simply ill-equipped to deal with demanding 3D modeling, rendering, animation, or VFX workloads. For apps like Blender, CAD, or Solidworks, you'll need powerful mid-range or high-end graphics cards like the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, or RTX 4070 Ti. If you're getting into these applications professionally, you'll probably be better off investing more in the high-end Nvidia GPUs.

AI and machine learning

As AI-powered workloads and applications gain more and more traction, the demand for beefy graphics cards, especially Nvidia's products, continues to rise. GPUs like the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4090, and RTX A4000 (for professionals) will work best for machine learning, deep learning, and other AI use cases.

Related 5 reasons I'm never buying a high-end GPU again and you shouldn't either High-end graphics cards don't justify the premium. I can save hundreds of dollars and still get a superb gaming experience with a mid-range card.

Dedicated GPUs aren't a necessity for most everyday tasks

In 2024, you don't necessarily need a dedicated GPU unless you're running heavy games, editing videos, rendering 3D animation, or running demanding AI applications. Integrated graphics have come a long way and some of the best AMD APUs can power 1080p gaming as well - as long as you keep your expectations in check.